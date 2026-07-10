Rich states pull ahead in tax self-reliance; Haryana tops, Bihar trails

Own tax revenue (OTR) is a major component of a state’s revenue receipts. A high share of OTR in revenue receipts lowers a state’s dependence on statutory devolution and discretionary grants from the Union government. It is a mark of fiscal autonomy, allowing a state to undertake development policies without strings attached.

In the past decade, the share of OTR in the revenue receipts of all states increased from 45.16 per cent in FY17 to 48.35 per cent in FY23 and 50.13 per cent in FY25. However, there was considerable interstate variation. Haryana had an OTR share of 73.23 per cent in FY25 — nearly thrice that of Bihar (24.50 per cent), which was the lowest among all states excluding the eight Northeastern states.

Among the five states with the highest OTR share in the last decade, three were in South India: Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra led the pack with the highest OTR share from FY17 to FY20, followed closely by Haryana. But since FY21, the leader has changed. Haryana’s OTR share topped 70 per cent in FY23 and reached 73.23 per cent in FY25. This means that three out of every four rupees of revenue receipts earned by Haryana came from its own taxes. The South Indian states too have improved their OTR share in the past decade.

However, except for Himachal Pradesh, none of the bottom five states managed to substantially increase their OTR share over the last decade; instead, their shares fluctuated. Bihar recorded the lowest OTR share at 24.50 per cent in FY25, meaning it relied on central transfers and grants for roughly three out of every four rupees of its revenue receipts.

An overview of the top and bottom five states reveals a clear economic divide: Those with robust growth and stronger social development consistently have a higher OTR share. Conversely, states facing chronic underdevelopment and lagging social indicators have a low share. Breaking this cycle requires political will and structural reforms to boost internal revenues.