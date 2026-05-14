Road InvIT AUM to grow by 30% to ₹3.9 trillion in FY27: Crisil Ratings

Assets under management (AUM) of road sector infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are likely to rise 30 per cent to Rs 3.9 trillion in FY27, Crisil Ratings said on Thursday.

“The growth will be fuelled by monetisation of toll road assets by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and continued traction in hybrid annuity model (HAM) asset sales by road developers,” the rating agency said.

The AUM of road InvITs grew over 25 per cent annually in the past two fiscals. The mix of InvIT AUM is currently dominated by toll road assets, which form 85 per cent. This is on account of the strength of toll road assets, which provide an opportunity to participate in India’s economic growth through rising traffic, coupled with inflation-indexed toll rate hikes, Crisil said.

“While the addition will continue to be skewed towards toll road projects, its contribution to the incremental AUM will be lower than in the past at 60-62 per cent, bringing down its share in overall AUM marginally to 80-82 per cent,” said Manish Gupta, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer.

Annuity assets, predominantly HAM projects, will form the balance as road developers continue to focus on asset monetisation to maintain their balance-sheet strength, he added.

The toll asset addition will largely come from investors flipping historically acquired toll assets into InvITs and NHAI’s National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, Crisil said.