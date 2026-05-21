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Rubio says Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez to visit India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez will visit India amid rising Indian purchases of Venezuelan crude oil

Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said that Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez will travel to India next week. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet announced the visit.
 
India has in recent weeks ramped up its purchase of Venezuelan oil to offset lost cargoes from West Asia. New Delhi has maintained that Venezuela has been its long-standing energy partner, and India purchased oil from Venezuela in 2019-20 and again in 2023-24. In February, US President Donald Trump said that India had agreed to buy more oil from Venezuela.
 
Venezuela was among India’s major sources of crude oil until FY20, when imports were discontinued following sanctions. Imports from Venezuela resumed in FY24 before being halted again due to the reimposition of sanctions. Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) have established partnerships with Venezuela’s national oil company, PDVSA, and Indian PSUs have maintained a presence in the country since 2008.
 
 
Rubio will travel to India on Saturday and is scheduled to visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi from May 23 to 26. In India, the US Secretary of State will discuss energy security, trade and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials. Rubio will also attend the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 26.
   

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Topics : Ministry of External Affairs MEA Venezuela

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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