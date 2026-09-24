Rupee, bonds witness sell-off as crude oil, US Treasury yields rise

The Indian rupee and government bonds came under pressure on Thursday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields dampened market sentiment over inflation risks and expectations of higher global interest rates, dealers said.

The rupee fell 0.23 per cent to settle at 95.96 per dollar, its lowest level in a week, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 6 basis points to settle at 7.11 per cent, its highest level since May 21. Short-term bonds saw a bigger sell-off, with the yield on the benchmark 5-year government bond hardening by 8 basis points to settle at 6.82 per cent.

Brent crude oil prices moved above $106 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude has risen sharply from below $100 a barrel in recent sessions as concerns over supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict have increased.

Market participants said that dollar sales by state-run banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, limited the fall and kept the currency just below the 96-per-dollar mark.

“The RBI had been active around the 96-per-dollar level, with dollar sales helping contain the rupee's decline. The 96 level has emerged as an important psychological threshold for the currency,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The dollar index was around 101.2, its highest level in nearly two months, after strong US September PMI data revived concerns over persistent inflation and increased expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

“The Indian Rupee faced persistent downward pressure, dragged down by softening Asian currencies and a sluggish domestic equity market. Compounding these headwinds, a rebound in crude oil prices, elevated bond yields, and growing expectations of higher interest rates kept the local currency on the back foot. Near-term momentum for spot rupee remains resiliently firm. Key levels to watch sit at 95.55 for support, with overhead resistance capping the upside at 96.30 per dollar,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The rupee has depreciated by 5.19 per cent since the onset of the Iran-US war, whereas it has weakened by 0.82 per cent in September so far.

The five-year US Treasury yield also moved above 5 per cent after a poorly received Treasury auction, adding to pressure on emerging-market currencies, dealers said.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday that it was reasonable to consider another rate hike before the end of the year to contain inflation risks.

“The bonds are tracking the US yields and crude as cues,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “From here we expect the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to move to 7.15 per cent,” he added.

Asian currencies also weakened, with the Chinese yuan, South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah coming under pressure.

Forward premiums also rose as the RBI continued to make payments in the forward market, dealers said. The one-month forward premium rose to 3.57 per cent from 3.20 per cent, while the one-year premium increased to 3.44 per cent from 3.22 per cent.