The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday, rising 0.73 per cent to close at a nearly nine-month high of 92.24 per dollar, its strongest level since March 12, compared with Tuesday’s close of 92.91. The currency emerged as Asia’s best performer this month, buoyed up by a sharp rebound in domestic equities as investors rotated towards markets with lower exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade amid mounting valuation concerns.

The currency gained in six of the past seven trading sessions, supported by sustained foreign portfolio inflows, softer crude oil prices, and improved dollar supply in the domestic market. Overseas investors poured nearly $14 billion into Indian equities in November so far, following substantial outflows earlier this year, helping the rupee outperform its regional peers.

The recovery marks a sharp turnaround from the pressure on the currency earlier this year, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced emergency measures in early October to support the rupee. The Indian currency has appreciated nearly 5 per cent since the central bank announced those measures, recovering from 96.79 against the dollar on October 8 to 92.24 on November 25.

The currency also benefited from the central bank’s recent foreign exchange measures to curb speculative positions, alongside increased dollar selling by exporters.

The rupee has appreciated 2.79 per cent against the dollar so far in the current financial year, although it remains down 2.56 per cent in the current calendar year.

“The rupee’s near-term bias remains bearish for the dollar, with the rupee likely to move towards the 92 per dollar mark, while 92.85 per dollar serves as immediate resistance,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Indian currency was Asia’s best performer on Wednesday, gaining 0.73 per cent against the dollar. The Philippine peso rose 0.19 per cent, and the Hong Kong dollar gained 0.05 per cent, while most other Asian currencies weakened against the greenback.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government security fell 3 basis points to 7.16 per cent, while the five-year government bond yield declined by a similar margin to 7 per cent.

Market participants expect the rupee to retain its positive bias in the near term, with further foreign inflows and lower crude oil prices likely to provide support. However, dollar purchases by the RBI could limit the pace of appreciation. A reversal in foreign flows, a rise in crude oil prices or renewed strength in the dollar could weigh on the domestic currency.

“The near-term outlook remains rupee-positive, although consolidation around current levels cannot be ruled out,” said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury at Shinhan Bank.