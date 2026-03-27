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Home / Economy / News / Rupee hits all-time low of 94.70 against US dollar amid global tensions

Rupee hits all-time low of 94.70 against US dollar amid global tensions

The rupee opened at 94.18 and kept sliding to breach the 94.50-mark before hitting 94.70 against the US dollar during intra-day trade, down 74 paise from its previous close

rupee fall, crude oil surge, RBI OMO, bond yields, dollar index, currency markets, West Asia tensions

The rupee had slumped 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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The rupee tanked 74 paise to hit a fresh all-time low of 94.70 against the US dollar during intra-day trade on Friday, weighed down by elevated oil prices and a stronger greenback amid no breakthrough in the West Asia conflict.

A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets and sustained FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and kept sliding to breach the 94.50-mark before hitting 94.70 against the US dollar during intra-day trade, down 74 paise from its previous close.

The rupee slumped 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Stock, forex, commodity, and bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. 

 

"With consistent buying from oil companies, the rupee breached 94.50 with exporters holding their inflows, while importers buy dollars for their payables," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

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The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 99.67.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose sharply overnight before easing marginally to $107.4 per barrel, down 0.53 per cent, in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex was trading 1,190.76 points, or 1.58 per cent, down at 74,082.69, while the Nifty slumped 352.25 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 22,954.20. 

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹1,805.37 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rupee vs dollar Rupee Indian rupee US Dollar Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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