Rupee nears 97/$ as RBI unveils $5 bn swap to infuse rupee liquidity

The rupee fell to a new low on Tuesday, pressured by elevated crude oil prices, rising US Treasury yields, and persistent risk aversion in global markets. The 30-year US bond yield hit its highest level since 2007 on inflation concerns.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was seen intervening in the spot market after the Indian unit hit 96.96/$, preventing it from breaching the 97/$ mark, dealers said. After market hours, the central bank announced a $5 billion USD-INR swap — a move to infuse durable rupee liquidity and negate the impact of dollar sales in the spot market.

The rupee settled at a fresh closing low of 96.83 per dollar against the previous close of 96.53 per dollar.

The currency has weakened more than 6 per cent since the Iran conflict escalated in late February.

“The dollar continued getting bought against major currencies and EM currencies on risk aversion and safe-haven buying. This kept the rupee well bid at all lower levels for the dollar, while it got offered at 96.90 per dollar,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee is the worst-performing currency in Asia, falling 7.2 per cent in 2026. At the same time, the Indian unit has also depreciated sharply against currencies such as the Chinese yuan, British pound and euro. In fact, the rupee is at an all-time low against the yuan, UAE dirham and Singapore dollar, and recently hit record lows against the British pound and euro.

“It is difficult to call a near-term peak for the rupee in the current environment. Rising US and Japanese bond yields are adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee. The RBI does not appear to be intervening aggressively at this stage, which is probably the right strategy given the global uncertainty,” said the treasury head at a private bank, adding that the currency may touch 100/$ in the next six to eight months if foreign outflows continue.

The pressure on the rupee also spilled over to the domestic debt market, with the one-year treasury bill yield rising to a one-year high at the weekly auction, indicating that traders are beginning to factor in the possibility of tighter liquidity conditions or interest-rate action if external pressures persist.

The cut-off yield on 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills was set at 5.52 per cent, 5.75 per cent and 5.98 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond softened by 3 basis points to settle at 7.08 per cent on the back of technical buying by public-sector banks, dealers said.

“There was some short-covering and buying by PSU banks,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “The broad range is 7.05 per cent to 7.14 per cent,” the person added.

After market hours, the central bank announced a $5 billion USD/INR buy/sell swap for a tenor of three years. The auction will be conducted on Tuesday. This is the first such auction since the West Asia conflict began at the end of February.

Market participants said the auction is primarily aimed at injecting durable liquidity into the banking system rather than defending the rupee. However, the measure could have an indirect impact on the currency, with the rupee likely to see some marginal appreciation on the day of the swap operation, as observed during similar swap auctions in the past.

“On the day of the auction, there might be some appreciation. As seen historically for a $5 billion swap auction, the rupee might appreciate by 20-25 paise,” said a market participant.