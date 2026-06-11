Rupee snaps two-day rally as oil firms buy dollars, forwards mature

The rupee snapped a two-day gaining streak on Thursday, weighed down by fresh dollar demand linked to forward maturities, dealers said. Demand for dollars from oil companies further weighed on the local currency.

The rupee settled at 95.76 per dollar against the previous close of 95.27 per dollar. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond softened by 2 basis points (bps) to settle at 6.92 per cent as optimism continued around expectations of foreign inflows following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) recent measures.

Market participants said the domestic currency came under pressure as escalating tensions between Iran and the US fuelled risk aversion in global markets, pushing up the dollar index and crude oil prices.

“After two days of gains, the Indian rupee depreciated due to fresh dollar demand driven by forward maturities and a recovery in the dollar index amid safe-haven flows,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

According to Parmar, the dollar-rupee pair has faced resistance at the 95.80-per-dollar level in recent sessions. “A decisive breach above 95.80 could trigger sharp short-covering and aggressive hedging, paving the way towards 96.50. On the downside, 94.70 per dollar continues to act as a strong base,” he said.

The RBI’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market decreased for the first time in six months to $95.30 billion at the end of April from $103.06 billion at the end of March, RBI data showed.

Of the $95 billion net short dollar position, $13.52 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.90 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $20.15 billion is set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $50 billion was in contracts of more than one year.

Market participants said the RBI intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales during the day.

“The RBI was protecting 95.65 per dollar initially and 95.75 per dollar later, which kept it below the 95.80-per-dollar level as the market not so enthusiastically awaits inflows from NRI customers and public sector undertakings in the form of external commercial borrowings (ECBs),” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The rupee has depreciated by 6.14 per cent in the current calendar year, while in the current financial year it has weakened by 0.99 per cent against the greenback.