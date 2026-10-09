Friday, October 09, 2026 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rural enterprises can build resilience with five Cs, says Rohit Kansal

Rural enterprises can build resilience with five Cs, says Rohit Kansal

An IIM study shows monthly incomes of 'lakhpati didi' households rose by 61 per cent in the past year, says Amit Shukla, joint secretary in the rural development ministry.

Rohit Kansal

Rohit Kansal , Rural Development Secretary | Image: Rohit Kansal LinkedIn Profile

Ananya Podder New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rural Development Secretary Rohit Kansal on Friday said that rural enterprises can become resilient by adopting the five ‘C’ formula: capability, connectivity (markets, logistics, digital platforms, infrastructure), capital, competitiveness (including demand, not just supply) and the confidence to take risks.
 
He delivered the keynote address at Sa-Dhan’s National Conference on Inclusive Growth. “A loan alone can’t create a sustainable enterprise,” Kansal said, adding that just helping households earn more is not enough; it is important to build assets and productivity that will help weather the next shock.
 
“A household can earn more in a year and still be vulnerable due to one illness, flood or market failure. Resilient growth should be measured by the strength of the household's enterprise, not the quality of the lender's loan book,” Kansal said.
 
 
He said the central government, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), has organised more than 100 million women into around 9.3 million self-help groups, whose key strength is not just scale, but aggregation and the trust between poor households, banks, markets and the government.
 
He said that nano enterprises have unique needs: some may need working capital matched to their cash cycles; some may need equipment finance, seasonal repayment, receivables-linked lending or guarantees for first-generation entrepreneurs. “We need a continuum of financial instruments, not a continuum of loan sizes,” he said. “They sit between micro credit and conventional MSME finance.”

Also Read

Shaji | Image: https://nabventures.in

Micro lenders must map climate risk in underwriting, says report

farming

India's rural economy decoupling from monsoon shocks, says RBI report

MGNREGS, labour, daily wages, rural worker, rural employment

VB-G RAM G: Work demand from households rises 34% to 15.64 mn in September

tractor, agri

Weak monsoon dents rural demand as tractor sales fall in September

farm, farmers, paddy crop, paddy

From farmers to shopkeepers, India counts the cost of a weak monsoon

 
Later, speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Enabling Quality of Life through Income and Protection: Role of Sustainable Enterprises, Investments and Social Security’ at the same event, Amit Shukla, joint secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, cited an Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) study that said the monthly income of Lakhpati Didi households has increased by 61 per cent. “The SHG movement is active across all dimensions: old age security, water delivery, microcredit and more.”
 
“Enterprise success depends on the skill of the entrepreneur, technology, credit and market access, but livelihoods become sustainable only through diversification and value chains,” said Govind Narayan Goyal, chief general manager, State Bank of India.
 
Dr Sajid Amit, executive director, South Asia, of Water.org (a global charity working on water and sanitation issues) and another panellist, said water access helps protect enterprise income from shocks and also aids income generation.

More From This Section

Electric vehicle

GST Council proposes 5% GST rate for EV-based transport and rental services

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Confident of hitting $1 trillion exports target in FY27: Piyush Goyal

bank, banks, private bank, repo rate

State-owned banks raise repo-linked lending rates by 25 bps after RBI move

Import, export, trade

Datanomics: Services cushion shrinks as trade deficit pushes CAD deeperpremium

GST Council

A quick guide to GST Council's key decisions on tax and compliance

Topics : Rural economy Rural income smart villages Transform Rural India rural banking Rural India

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST