Rural income gains hit two-year low, informal borrowing rises: Nabard

Rural households reported the weakest improvement in incomes since the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) began tracking rural economic conditions, while dependence on informal sources of credit climbed to a record level, according to the latest round of its Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey.

The July 2026 survey found that 27.7 per cent of rural households reported higher incomes than a year earlier, down from 29.6 per cent in the previous survey and 42.2 per cent in November 2025.

It is the lowest reading since the survey began in September 2024. At the same time, 52.6 per cent of respondents said their incomes remained unchanged, the highest share recorded so far.

The survey said the moderation came against the backdrop of higher global commodity prices, concerns over El Niño conditions, below-normal rainfall in parts of the country and slower kharif sowing, although rural conditions remained broadly stable due to the progress of the southwest monsoon and continued public spending.

It added that uncertainty over monsoon conditions could affect agricultural output, farm incomes and rural consumption in the coming months.

Consumption and savings weaken

The share of households reporting an increase in consumption expenditure fell to 74.1 per cent. This is only the second time that the figure has dropped below 75 per cent since the survey started. Household consumption, however, continued to account for around two-thirds of monthly income.

The survey also recorded weaker financial indicators. The proportion of households reporting higher financial savings declined to 17.8 per cent, the lowest since the survey's launch.

Households reporting higher borrowings also fell to 28.7 per cent, while the share reporting no increase in capital investment rose compared with the previous round.

Informal credit gains ground

Despite the moderation in overall borrowing, dependence on informal credit increased. The share of households relying exclusively on informal sources of loans rose to 23.6 per cent, the highest recorded across all survey rounds.

By comparison, 51 per cent depended only on formal credit sources. Among households relying solely on informal finance, nearly two-thirds borrowed from friends and relatives.

Rural outlook turns cautious

The survey also showed softer expectations for the months ahead. The proportion of rural households expecting income and employment to improve over the next quarter fell to the lowest level since the survey began. One-year income expectations also weakened further.

Nabard said the softer outlook could be linked to uncertainty over monsoon conditions and broader economic developments.

Why is rural inflation higher than urban inflation?

The findings come as rural inflation has remained above urban inflation. Retail inflation in rural areas stood at 5 per cent in June, compared with 4 per cent in urban India, according to government data.

A reply tabled in Parliament by the Finance Ministry said the difference is partly because food carries a higher weight in the rural Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket than in the urban index. As a result, increases in food prices have a greater impact on rural inflation.

The reply added that price movements in rural and urban markets also differ, contributing to the gap in inflation rates.