Rural women drive rise in India's workforce, but gender gaps persist: NSO

Female workforce participation in India’s economy has seen a drastic surge, rising from 33.9 per cent in 2022 to 40 per cent in 2025, driven almost entirely by rural women, yet a stubborn pay gap, an agriculture trap, and a vast unpaid work burden cast a shadow over the progress, according to the Women and Men in India 2025 report released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

The gender-statistics compendium puts the national female labour force participation rate (LFPR) for those aged 15 and above at 40 per cent in 2025, up from 33.9 per cent in 2022. Rural women drove the charge, with their LFPR climbing from 37.5 to 45.9 per cent over the same period.

Yet the data reveal how much of this progress remains structurally fragile. The male LFPR stands at 79.1 per cent in 2025, up from 78 per cent in 2022, a gap of nearly 40 percentage points that has barely changed.

Further, nearly three-quarters, or 72.7 per cent, of rural female workers are engaged in agriculture. “As of 2025, there is a greater concentration of women workers in agriculture in rural areas, with nearly three-fourths (72.7 per cent) of rural female workers engaged in this sector,” the report noted.

Urban women are more concentrated in manufacturing, but urban female LFPR remains a meagre 27.7 per cent in 2025, just three points above 2022 levels.

On wages, the report provides data that illustrate the arithmetic of gender disadvantage. Casual labourers in non-public works are paid an average of₹ 435 per day if they are rural men, and₹ 305 if they are rural women, a gap of roughly 30 per cent. In urban areas, men earn₹ 552 against women’s₹ 363, a difference of around 34 per cent.

Further, the Time Use Survey 2024 reveals that women spend an average of 289 minutes per day on unpaid domestic services, against men’s 88 minutes.

The report’s occupation-wise hourly wage data, using the National Classification of Occupations (NCO) 2015 framework, shows women earning less than men across most categories. However, in the top-tier category of legislators, senior officials, and managers, urban women actually out-earn men, earning₹ 234 per hour against₹ 217 for men.

Unemployment among young workers aged 15 to 29 remains the sharpest pressure point. Urban young women record an unemployment rate of 18.9 per cent, against 11.8 per cent for urban young men in 2025. “Unemployment remains most pronounced among the youth population aged 15–29 years, with its severity being particularly high in urban areas,” noted the report.

On the brighter side, female-headed proprietary establishments now account for 26.2 per cent of all proprietary enterprises in the unincorporated sector in 2023-24, up from 24 per cent in 2021-22.

As per the report, manufacturing is where women’s enterprise ownership is most prevalent, with states like Telangana (73 per cent), Karnataka (70 per cent), and Gujarat (61 per cent) leading the table.

Bihar has seen a particularly dramatic jump—female-headed manufacturing enterprises rose from 31.2 per cent to 63 per cent in three years.

Additionally, women account for 24.7 per cent of investors as of FY26, up fractionally from 24.3 per cent the previous year. Female demat account holders grew 397.24 per cent between 2021 and 2025, and women still hold just 19.8 per cent of all demat accounts.