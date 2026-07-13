Russian crude discounts, high freight stall India's return to West Asia oil

The increase in discounts has coincided with a rash of drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries, which reduced throughput by 3.5 million barrels per day and left room for higher exports to India, according to the data from Energy Intelligence, an analytics agency based in the United Kingdom.

The delay in accessing supplies from West Asia despite a 60-day ceasefire, which is fitful in any case, has pushed Indian refiners to source over half their imports of crude oil from Russia, even after the United States’ (US’) sanction waiver on sales of Russian oil lapsed in mid-June.

India’s total imports are around 5 million barrels per day (bpd).

Rates to book very large crude carriers for shipment to India from West Asia climbed tenfold to as much as $500,000 a day during the war, which started in late February, and have since settled at around $350,000, a shipbroker in Dubai said. Transport costs rose sevenfold to $10 a barrel if ships were available, reducing the allure of discounted West Asian grades, a senior official said.

“India is the buyer,” and that concentration carries extra weight, now that GL 134C, the US licence used to protect buyers from sanctions when completing purchases of cargo loaded on designated vessels, is gone, said Claire Jungman, director (maritime risk & intelligence), Vortexa, in a note on Friday.

Russian exports of crude oil hit a 2026 high of 4.2 million bpd despite losing the sanction winddown cover.

On the strength of New Delhi’s stand that “Russian oil is not sanctioned”, Indian refiners, led by state-run Indian Oil Corporation, imported 2.8 million bpd from the Eurasian country in the week beginning June 29 and 2.7 million bpd in the week beginning July 6, two of the three highest receipts in three years, according to the Kpler data.

The company accounted for 38 per cent of India’s imports of Russian oil in the week beginning June 29.

Supplies from West Asia

Iran’s total exports doubled to 730,000 bpd in June from May. But during the brief 15-day period the US waiver on sanctioned sales from Iran lasted — before being withdrawn last week — India failed to secure a single cargo. In March, when the US issued a 30-day waiver on sales of Iranian oil, and over 100 million barrels of Iranian oil were available in floating storage, India managed just two cargoes, one each for Reliance Industries and Indian Oil.

Regular Iranian supplies to India ceased in May 2019 after the US reimposed sanctions on the country’s oil. In the following seven years, Indian refiners have lost all contacts with sellers of oil from state-owned National Iranian Oil Company, two traders said.

“Decision makers in Iran have changed and the waiver period is insufficient to reestablish contacts,” a trader said.