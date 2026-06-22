Russian oil imports may hit record high in June on discounts, supply curbs

As the West Asia crisis constrained crude oil supplies from India's traditional suppliers, the country's refiners sharply ramped up purchases from Russia in June, with imports on course to reach a record high on the back of discounts of around $2-$5 a barrel.

Until June 20, Russia accounted for nearly 50 per cent of India's total crude oil imports in the month, supplying 2.73 million barrels per day (bpd), data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler showed. India's crude oil imports from Russia are expected to average around 2.3-2.4 million bpd by the end of June.

The recent discounts on Russian oil barrels compare with a premium of around $13-$15 per barrel paid by Indian refiners from March to May, during the beginning of the conflict, as countries raced to secure supplies.

With China, the world's largest crude oil importer, significantly reducing purchases as it draws oil from its inventories, Russia is again offering crude oil at a discount to India, sources said. As energy prices spiked, China strategically withdrew from seaborne markets, with its imports falling by more than 6 million barrels per day between March and May.

“As China curtailed oil purchases, Russia has again started offering crude oil at a discount to India. However, the discount is quite low compared with pre-conflict levels,” said a refinery executive, on condition of anonymity. Prior to the West Asia crisis, Indian refiners were receiving discounts as high as $10 per barrel on purchases of Russian oil.

Even the lower discounts on Russian oil come as a major relief to India amid the ongoing crisis. Elevated energy prices resulted in an 81.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the country's crude oil import bill in May to $18.7 billion, even though oil import volumes remained largely unchanged from last year, government data showed.

The US sanctions waiver, which allows countries to buy crude oil and petroleum products from Moscow stranded at sea, also aided India in ramping up purchases. The waiver expired on June 17. Before the Iran war began, India had scaled back imports of crude oil from Russia due to sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union (EU).

The sharp increase in Russian oil purchases also helped stabilise India's monthly crude oil imports to pre-conflict levels of over 5 million bpd, which had dropped to 4.4-4.5 million bpd in March and April due to supply constraints. India is the world's third-largest crude oil importer, after China and the US, and depends on imports to meet around 90 per cent of its domestic requirements.

Apart from Russia, India also purchased significant amounts of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia at 572,000 bpd and 358,000 bpd, respectively, in June so far. These are the only two West Asian countries that have been able to meaningfully contribute to India's energy supplies during the ongoing conflict, backed by energy infrastructure bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Non-traditional crude oil suppliers such as Venezuela and Brazil supplied 291,000 bpd and 105,000 bpd, respectively, in June.