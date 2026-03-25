Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / S&P raises India growth forecast for FY27; flags risks from energy shocks

S&P raises India growth forecast for FY27; flags risks from energy shocks

The ratings agency expects growth to moderate from FY26 levels, supported by consumption and investment, while warning of risks from geopolitical tensions and energy prices

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

The growth estimate for FY26 has also been revised upwards by 0.4 percentage points to 7.6 per cent.

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for India for 2026-27 (FY27) by 40 basis points to 7.1 per cent, while cautioning that the pace of expansion is likely to moderate from the current financial year.
 
In its Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q2 2026 report, the agency projected that India’s real GDP growth will ease to 7.1 per cent in FY27, compared with 7.6 per cent in FY26.
 
The growth estimate for FY26 has also been revised upwards by 0.4 percentage points to 7.6 per cent.
 
“We project real GDP growth to moderate to 7.1 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2027, compared with 7.6 per cent in fiscal 2026,” the report said.
 
 
S&P said growth will be driven by steady private consumption, a gradual recovery in private investment, and healthy export performance.

Also Read

GDP, India GDP

S&P lifts India FY27 GDP forecast to 7.1% on strong consumption, investment

PMI

West Asia conflict: Private sector growth at 3-year low as demand falls

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs cuts India's 2026 growth forecast to 5.9%, sees rate hike

PMI, PMI INDIA

India Flash PMI slips to 56.5 in March, weakest expansion since 2022

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

From Indian films to Italian wine, Iran war ripples through global economy

 
However, it warned that the outlook remains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and ongoing trade uncertainties.
 
“Downside risks prevail, primarily due to the renewed geopolitical tensions and persistent trade-related uncertainties,” the report said.
 
Under a downside energy scenario, GDP growth in 2026 could be 0.3–0.4 percentage points lower, widening to 0.5–0.7 percentage points by year-end.
 
Supply chains could also face disruptions due to shortages of fuel and petroleum-based products, the agency said.
 
S&P expects average consumer inflation to rise to around 4.3 per cent in FY27 as it normalises from lower levels.
 
If crude oil prices remain elevated, authorities may allow some increase in fuel prices to limit subsidy burdens, though a full pass-through is unlikely.
 
The agency also said the Reserve Bank of India may consider a 25 basis-point rate hike in the second half of the year if energy-driven inflation persists.
 
Higher crude prices could widen the trade deficit, but a strong services surplus is expected to help contain the current account deficit, it added.
 

More From This Section

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC board approves ₹1.6 trillion market borrowing programme for FY27

power sector, electricity, green energy, solar power

India delays coal flexibility plan as solar power curbs rise: Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI steps in as past intervention flows pressure rupee near record lows

Russian oil, crude oil

Indian refiners buy 60 mn barrels of Russian oil for April amid Iran war

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Govt orders strengthening of natural gas infra amid supply constraints

Topics : GDP forecast India economic forecast Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesMP Board Class 8th and 5th ResultOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance