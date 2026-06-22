Safe harbour 2.0: Bigger net, lingering doubts as firms seek clarity

The safe harbour scheme allows eligible taxpayers to avoid prolonged transfer pricing disputes — disagreements between companies and tax authorities over the pricing of transactions between related entities, such as an Indian subsidiary and its foreign parent company — by simply accepting a prescribed profit percentage and complying with specified conditions.

Experts say some ambiguities in the rules under the Income-Tax Act, 2025, could create uncertainty for taxpayers looking to use this easier dispute-resolution mechanism. Among the issues flagged are the exact meaning of terms such as “economically significant functions” (core business activities that add major value), “economically significant assets” (valuable resources or technology), and “direct supervision” by a foreign parent company.

The major overhaul of the safe harbour regime was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 as the government sought to attract more foreign investment into the country. The government has merged software development, IT-enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing, and software research and development (R&D) into a single “IT services” category. It has also raised the eligibility threshold to ₹2,000 crore in annual turnover from the earlier ₹300 crore and introduced a uniform 15.5 per cent profit margin.

The regime is proposed to work through an automated, rule-based approval process. Under the new framework, an Indian IT services company can opt for safe harbour if key functions, ownership of intellectual property, funding, and major business risks remain with the overseas parent company.

An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered until press time.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes is aware of the concerns raised by industry stakeholders and consulting firms regarding the ‘insignificant risk’ condition under the safe harbour rules. However, we do not see the need to tweak the norms at this stage,” a senior finance ministry official said.

“If a company is substantially involved in R&D activities, it would, in any case, not be eligible for the safe harbour regime, as the rules are designed for low-risk routine service providers. We have already expanded the turnover threshold significantly to ₹2,000 crore, which brings a large number of global capability centres (GCCs) and IT companies within the ambit of the scheme. Entities that do not meet the eligibility conditions may opt for the advance pricing agreement (APA) route or undergo a regular transfer pricing assessment,” the official added.

Hasnain Shroff, chartered accountant, said the proposed expansion of the turnover threshold to ₹2,000 crore was a welcome step that would bring a larger pool of GCCs and IT service providers under the regime. However, he said terms such as “economically significant functions”, “economically significant assets” and “direct supervision” remain open to subjective interpretation.

Tarun Arora, partner at Deloitte India, said, “In several instances, Indian employees participate as members of a broader team involved in developing patents. Since the foreign associated enterprise is the legal owner of the intellectual property, patent applications typically identify all contributors, including employees of the Indian entity. However, these employees generally perform their work under the leadership and supervision of the overseas associated enterprise’s personnel. A key question is whether the inclusion of Indian employees as contributors in such patent applications could result in partial economic ownership of the intangible being attributed to the Indian entity, thereby affecting its eligibility for the safe harbour regime.”

Experts also flagged the need to distinguish between routine support functions and activities that amount to core value creation.

Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said the framework should clearly distinguish between routine execution work and high-value product conceptualisation or core design functions. “It is also important that the government recognise the practical reality of GCC and captive structures. Many Indian centres perform limited, support-oriented design activities without assuming entrepreneurial risk, and the regime should not exclude them merely because of incidental involvement in design work,” he said.

PwC India partner Kunj Vaidya said the scheme’s revamp improved certainty and widened its applicability. While some interpretational issues remain, he said the framework is more aligned with commercial realities than the earlier safe harbour regime and could see wider adoption if supported by adequate government guidance. “The government’s broader policy intent is clear: the safe harbour threshold has been expanded to ₹2,000 crore, and taxpayers outside the regime are being nudged towards APAs for certainty. The remaining issue is not policy direction, but calibration — unless the eligibility tests are drafted with precision, the regime may replace one layer of uncertainty with another,” Bhalla said.

Issues raised

* Exactmeaning of terms like “economically significant functions” among others

* Treatment of patents developed by teams with employees from Indian and foreign associated enterprise

* It should distinguish between routine execution work and high-value product conceptualisation