SBI staff threatens to go on two-day nationwide strike from May 25

SBI staff under the aegis of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) have threatened to go on a two-day nationwide strike beginning May 25 to press for various demands, including the recruitment of adequate employees.

If the strike materialises, it will affect SBI's banking operations for five days nationwide, as the fourth Saturday and Sunday fall before the strike date.

Besides, there will be a holiday in many States on account of Eid al-Adha on May 27, a day after strike ends.

Demands also include the recruitment of messengers, the recruitment of Armed Guards, and a change of Pension Fund Manager option to NPS Employees, AISBISF said in a statement.

The union also demanded that the bank stop outsourcing permanent jobs, as it creates a direct risk of data leaks, misuse, fraud, and identity theft, endangering customer trust and exposing the Bank to severe reputational and legal consequences.

Another demand concerns the appointment of the Workmen's Employee Director on the board.

Despite the provision requiring appointment from a panel submitted by the representative union, this democratic and statutory right of employees has been consistently ignored, it said.

This continued inaction reflects a deliberate denial of workmen's representation at the highest level of decision-making and is wholly unacceptable, it added.

The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner is slated to convene a conciliation meeting on May 23 with the Union and management to reach a common ground to avoid a strike.