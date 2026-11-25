India rejected the United States’ (US) claim of structural ‘excess capacity’ in any sector, the commerce department said on Wednesday, emphasising that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of trade deal negotiations between the two countries.

The US administration on Wednesday proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, alleging structural excess capacity, but offered to lower the rate to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington conclude a trade deal.

“Government of India has taken note of the Notice of Determination and Request for Comments issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the Section 301 Investigation concerning Acts, Policies, and Practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors. The Notice is currently under examination.

“India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector,” the department said in a statement.

“India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations,” it said, adding that India remains committed to working closely with the US towards the early conclusion of the India-US bilateral trade agreement.