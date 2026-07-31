Sectoral, destination shifts mark outward Indian FDI commitments in June

Outward foreign direct investment (FDI), the financial commitments Indian entities make abroad through equity, loans and guarantees, fell 40.55 per cent to $2.99 billion in June 2026, from $5.03 billion in the same month last year, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Equity commitments declined to $738 million in June from $2.2 billion a year ago. Debt commitments fell to $469.9 million in June from $568.5 million in the corresponding month of 2025. Guarantees issued for overseas entities declined to $1.78 billion in June from $2.97 billion a year earlier.

Over a decade, outward FDI has swung between boom and bust, with sharp declines seen during the pandemic years. Yearly data shows it has increased 49.5 per cent, from $31.33 billion in FY16 to $46.86 billion in FY26.

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That same volatility carries into where the money goes. Financial, insurance, and business services — the perennial leader holding over a third of all outward commitments in recent years — accounted for two-thirds of the total in April. By June, its share had collapsed to under a fifth, overtaken by construction, a sector that rarely features among the top five and whose share rose nearly fivefold, from 5.17 per cent in May to 25.68 per cent in June

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The destination map saw a significant shift in June compared with the previous month. Singapore had been relegated in April and May, when the United States and Mauritius led with 28.29 per cent and 20.38 per cent shares, respectively. It returned to the top in June, holding a 23.79 per cent share, nearly tripling from 8.59 per cent in May. Mauritius, which had led in May with over a fifth of all commitments, fell sharply to 1.08 per cent in June.

Over the decade, Singapore has led from FY16 to FY26, except in FY19 and FY21, when the United States held a marginally higher share.

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According to RBI data on major overseas investment commitments, ONGC Videsh Rovuma committed $40 million towards its Mozambique-based joint venture. Startup Investments committed nearly $35 million towards its Singapore-based joint venture.

Lenskart committed equity worth $22 million to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary. GFCL EV Products committed $20 million in equity to its Oman-based joint venture and another $0.13 million to its Oman-based wholly owned subsidiary. OneSource Specialty Pharma committed $18 million in equity to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary.

A report by the Centre for WTO Studies shows that large Indian companies have become true global players in outward FDI. Most mid-sized companies, though, are still finding their feet abroad, and smaller companies mostly stick to small, one-time investments.