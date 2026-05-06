Services PMI recovers to 58.8 in April despite slowing export growth

Growth in India’s services sector activity rose to a five-month high in April after dropping to a 14-month low in March, as both output and new order intakes recovered, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Wednesday.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 58.8 in April, up from 57.5 in March. The April reading was the highest since November 2025, when it was 59.8.

Firms said stronger ecommerce demand and a shift towards domestic suppliers amid the West Asia conflict boosted transport activity, even as export growth slowed due to the war and weak inbound tourism.

“According to survey participants, competitive pricing, e-commerce and particularly strong customer demand for relocation and logistic services boosted sales growth,” said the survey.

The reading for March remained above the 50-mark, which indicates expansion in activity, while a reading below 50 signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 57th month running.

“India’s services PMI climbed to a five-month high of 58.8 in April. Activity and new orders strengthened, even as new export orders eased, suggesting that demand is rotating from overseas markets to domestic consumers amid the Middle East conflict,” Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said.

Growth in both output and new order intakes recovered in April, with inflows of new work increasing to the greatest extent in five months.

The sub-category of Consumer Services led the expansion in new orders and output, followed by Transport, Information & Communication, the survey showed.

However, growth in international orders continued to take a hit from the conflict in West Asia. The seasonally adjusted New Export Business Index fell by more than five points and reached its second-lowest print in over a year.

“Companies indicated that the war in the Middle East and subdued inbound tourism dampened the expansion,” the survey added.

Services firms once again reported a substantial increase in their operating expenses. While slowing in April, the rate of inflation was one of the highest seen since November 2024, the survey said.

“Monitored firms cited greater food (cooking oil, egg, meat and vegetables), gas and labour costs, as well as shortages of gas,” it added.

Service providers transferred only part of this additional cost burden to consumers as the increase in selling prices remained moderate in April. The overall rate of charge inflation receded to a three-month low.

“Rates of input and output price inflation were highest in the Consumer Services and Transport, Information & Communication categories,” the survey noted.

Companies stepped up hiring at the start of the financial year as rising volumes of new business led to greater recruitment of short-term staff workers and junior-level trainees. Employment growth accelerated across all four major segments of the services sector tracked by the survey.

The four major segments tracked are Consumer Services, Finance & Insurance, Real Estate & Business Services, and Transport, Information & Communication.

The recovery in the services sector mirrored that in the manufacturing sector, which also rose to 54.7 in April after tumbling to a four-year low of 53.9 in March.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index, which is a weighted average of the Manufacturing Output Index and the Services Business Activity Index, also rose to 58.2 in April from 57 in March. However, the April reading was still among the lowest in around two-and-a-half years, the survey said.