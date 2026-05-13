Shipping insurance costs likely to fall 25% with Bharat Maritime Pool

At the launch of the Bharat Maritime Insurance (BMI) Pool, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju handed over policies to three companies. The pool’s operations will be administered by state-owned GIC Re, with participating companies having an underwriting capacity of Rs 935 crore.

“There should be some reduction in premiums as the pool will not buy any reinsurance capacity but will be supported by sovereign guarantee. These savings will be passed on and it could potentially be roughly 25 per cent or so savings in insurance costs,” Sanjay Mokashi, chief underwriting officer at GIC Re, told Business Standard.

According to him, the expectation from the pool is that war-risk premiums will come down because insurers will no longer need to buy expensive reinsurance for that portion of the risk. Exact pricing will still depend on the geopolitical risk environment, type and volume of cargo, route conditions, among others.

“However, the actual impact on rates will become clearer over the next week or 10 days,” he said.

Vedanta Sterlite Copper — which became one of the first two beneficiaries to avail a marine cargo war policy under the pool for its copper shipments in West Asia on Tuesday — will continue to use the pool for its shipments during the war period.

The company expects major savings in insurance costs during the period of the conflict. “Insurance cost for high-risk areas shall be reduced by $10 per metric tonne — this translates to savings of about 7 basis points (bps) or $50,000 during the war period,” a company executive said.

However, insurance availability alone will not determine whether shipping companies use risky routes. Shipowners and operators will still conduct their own risk assessments, Mokashi said.

Carriers and executives in the cargo movement industry welcomed the move, but said the biggest gains for shipping lines lie not in cost reduction alone, but in the stability and certainty of trade flows.

“The headline premium impact will be modest. The bigger commercial gain for Indian shippers and Indian-controlled tonnage is that there is now a domestic fallback which does not disappear when sanctions politics shift in London or Oslo. That continuity has real economic value, even before you put a number on premium savings,” said Ashish Sheth, chairman and managing director, Sarjak Container Lines.

According to shipping executives, the cost savings will depend almost entirely on how much risk GIC Re retains on its own balance sheet versus how much gets ceded back into the London and continental reinsurance markets.

If the sovereign guarantee genuinely substitutes for retrocession capacity, then meaningful savings on war-risk lines for Hormuz and Red Sea transits could be seen, perhaps in the range of 15-25 per cent, said Sheth.

Carriers have been struggling not just with costs, but also with certainty since the conflict began.

“Underwriters have been redrawing breach-area maps with little notice. Cover has been cancelled mid-fixture in some cases. We have seen this directly in our own book,” said Sheth.

“When war cover gets pulled on a few days' notice, you cannot sail, your charterer files deadfreight claims, your contracts of affreightment get reopened, and the freight quote you locked in two months ago is suddenly meaningless,” he added.

According to the government, the pool will support claims of up to $100 million before the sovereign guarantee kicks in. This is a low-frequency, high-severity exposure, executives said.