West Asia conflict unlikely to dent India's macro outlook: Economists

After the war between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other broke out last month, crude oil prices shot up to almost $120/bbl, though they later fell to $100/bbl, as compared to below $75/bbl before the conflict started.

“A short-lived Middle East conflict and a brief rise in energy prices are likely to have a limited impact on India’s macro in our view,” economists at Standard Chartered said in a note.

Iran has vowed to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at disrupting transportation of oil and gas. India's exposure to energy imports from the Strait of Hormuz (an impacted channel considering imports from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Qatar and Kuwait) stands at 46 per cent for oil and 54 per cent for LNG, according to an estimate by Barclays.

“As the inflation impact of the current energy price shock is contained, we do not expect a change in the monetary policy discourse. Our base case is for the RBI MPC to stay on hold through 2026,” the Barclays note said.

After reducing the key policy rates by 125 bps to 5.25 per cent between February and December last year, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee maintained status quo in the February policy.

However, economists cautioned that if oil prices remain in the $90–$110 per barrel range, India could face pressure as it enters the current episode with weaker buffers than before the Russia-Ukraine war.

Standard Chartered estimates that if oil prices remain in the $90–$110 per barrel range, India’s current account deficit could widen to around 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), nearly 2.5 times current forecasts, raising the likelihood of a double-digit BoP deficit. In such a scenario, the rupee could act as a shock absorber, alongside measures to contain demand, while the fiscal deficit may face an additional burden of around 0.5 per cent of GDP due to higher energy costs.

However, the macro impact would remain modest if crude prices retreat from current levels of around $100 per barrel and return to pre-conflict levels by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“In a scenario where the current crude oil price ($100/bbl) does not last and returns to pre-conflict levels by 4Q26, we expect retail fuel prices to be maintained and the government to absorb the cost by forgoing excise duty revenue to fund under-recoveries for oil marketing companies,” Barclays said, adding that the hit to growth could be around 20 basis points, while consumer price inflation may rise by about 20 basis points and the current account deficit could widen by 0.5 percentage point of GDP.

Further, the government may attempt to adhere to its fiscal deficit target by compressing discretionary revenue expenditure and capital outlay. Apart from lower excise duty collections, the fiscal position could also be affected by higher subsidy spending on fuel and fertilisers and lower dividend income from public sector companies.

“The intensity of the impact on domestic inflation will depend on how prolonged the conflict continues and consequently how long the government is able to hold back from increasing pump head prices of petrol and diesel. Our base case assumption, if the crisis continues, is that the government will absorb most of the pressure within the fiscal,” YES Bank said in a note.

Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, said the inflation outlook remains manageable if the rise in crude oil prices proves temporary and much of the pressure is absorbed by oil marketing companies and the government. Under the base-case scenario of a short-lived escalation, headline consumer price inflation is expected to average around 4.1 per cent in FY27 assuming no change in retail petrol, diesel and gas prices, while core-core inflation is projected at about 3.2 per cent due to subdued domestic demand conditions.

However, she cautioned that a prolonged surge in crude prices could eventually pass through to consumers. If crude oil prices average around $100 per barrel for a year, consumer price inflation could rise by about one percentage point to around 5.1 per cent, assuming part of the increase is absorbed by oil marketing companies.