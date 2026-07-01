Sitharaman begins four-day France visit to deepen economic, strategic ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began a four-day visit to France on Wednesday with the aim of further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership, enhancing economic cooperation, and promoting investment, technology collaboration and innovation.

"A key engagement during the visit will be the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), which will be co-chaired by Sitharaman and Roland Lescure, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Energy Sovereignty of France, at Aix-en-Provence," the finance ministry said in a press statement. "As part of the EFD, both countries will discuss potential areas for greater bilateral cooperation in various sectors and further enhance the economic relationship between India and France."

During the visit, Sitharaman will hold one-to-one meetings with select global chief executive officers and participate in a roundtable interaction with leading business executives to showcase India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals, ongoing structural reforms, expanding investment opportunities and long-term growth prospects.

"Sitharaman will participate in a panel discussion on the theme 'How to Promote the Growth of a New Middle Class' at the Les Rencontres Économiques d'Aix-en-Provence, one of Europe's leading annual forums for dialogue on global economic and public policy issues," the release said. "Organised by Le Cercle des économistes, the forum brings together heads of government, ministers, central bankers, business leaders, economists, academics and representatives of international organisations from across the world to deliberate on contemporary economic challenges," it added.

The visit is expected to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices in strengthening cyber resilience and fostering innovation in the digital economy.

Sitharaman will also meet Renaud Muselier, president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (PACA) Region, and discuss avenues for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including investment, innovation, clean energy, technology and regional economic partnerships.