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Home / Economy / News / Sitharaman, US envoy Gor discuss deepening India-US economic partnership

Sitharaman, US envoy Gor discuss deepening India-US economic partnership

The finance minister and US Ambassador Sergio Gor discussed fintech collaboration, investment opportunities and bilateral economic ties amid ongoing trade negotiations

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Krity Ambey New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Wednesday. The two officials discussed ways to deepen bilateral economic and financial partnership.
 
They also discussed India-US collaboration in fintech and investment opportunities. The meeting takes place at a time when India and the US are engaged in negotiations for a trade deal.
 
Negotiators from both sides had met last month in Washington. A delegation of officials from the US is expected to visit New Delhi soon, although the dates are yet to be finalised.
 
After the US Supreme Court scrapped reciprocal tariffs imposed by the White House, Washington has temporarily levied a tariff of 10 per cent on all trading partners.
 
 
Simultaneously, US President Donald Trump’s administration has initiated an investigation against India and several other economies alleging overcapacity and forced labour under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices that may harm US commerce. India has denied the claims and has already made its submissions.

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman US India relations Trade deal US tariffs

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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