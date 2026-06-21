Smarphone exports to US, led by Apple, surge 47% in first month of FY27

This came despite losing the duty advantage it had over China — which was 10 per cent earlier but has now come down to zero.

In April 2025, export of smartphones to the US from India was at $1.65 billion.

In April 2026, smartphones accounted for 29 per cent of the total exports from India to the US, pegged at $8.47 billion.

And for the US, India accounted for nearly 70 per cent of its total import of smartphones during April.

The move by the Cupertino-headquartered company to continue ramping up US exports from India is significant.

It is because there were growing concerns that the huge scale-up of iPhone exports from India — by shifting capacity from China — would end as there was no duty arbitrage in favour of India now.

Instead, it is cheaper to make the phones in China now than in India.

India had seen a huge rise in smartphone exports to the US in FY26 — figures went up from $10.56 billion in FY25 to $19.67 billion in FY26, a surge of 86.2 per cent.

In FY26, as much as 78 per cent of the value of exports of iPhones produced in India was shipped to the US (other players to export from India to the US include Lenovo).

In President Donald Trump’s second term, China was imposed a 20 per cent fentanyl duty on import of smartphones from the country while India had zero duty.

Despite a 6-8 per cent cost disadvantage in making iPhones in India versus China, after financial incentives by the Indian government, shifting export capacity from China to India became very attractive.

However, the US and China came to an interim agreement at the end of last year in which the fentanyl duty was reduced to half. Despite this, India was still cost attractive.

However, with the US Supreme Court declaring the fentanyl duty illegal this year and with Trump making peace with China, currently, there is no import duty on smartphones for both China and India.

The April figures clearly show that Apple’s plan to grow its India manufacturing base for its global needs is intact.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) had estimated that Apple will shift more than 30 per cent of its production value of iPhones to India in a few years from 25 per cent in FY26.

Apple is also poised to become foreign exchange positive in India in FY27 — which will be achieved when it ensures that 85 per cent of iPhone production value from India is exported, which was 83 per cent in FY26.