South-East Asian markets on UPI radar as NPCI pushes global expansion

NPCI International Payments (NIPL) is exploring high-traffic Southeast Asian markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, for bilateral linkages with India’s flagship real-time payments network, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as it seeks to drive global adoption, according to a senior official.

NIPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It is tasked with the internationalisation of UPI and RuPay card network.

This comes at a time when UPI is already accepted as a payment method in Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“There are some high traffic countries that are in discussion such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The moment these three to four markets come bilaterally with India, we will start seeing high traffic in these areas,” said Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), NPCI. He was speaking at the recently concluded Mumbai Tech Week.

NPCI operates UPI rails in India.

“When we started the NPCI International, we were very clear that we need 20 to 25 years to completely have bilateral pipes with the interested countries and about seven to eight such pipes have been made operational,” he added.

Last month, Sibi George, secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, said that UPI will be operational in Cyprus from next year.

Internationally, the transaction volume of UPI crossed the one million mark for the first time in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Volumes nearly doubled to 1.48 million in FY26 (as of December 2025) from 0.75 million in FY25, data shows.

In terms of value, it recorded ₹330.43 crore in FY26 as compared to ₹258.53 crore in FY25. In comparison, FY24 had recorded just 37,060 transactions with a value of ₹19.7 crore.

Apart from the South Asian countries, the organisation is also planning to operationalise UPI in Japan, Maldives, Greece, among other nations.