State-run OMCs incur ₹2.19 trillion under-recovery till June 30: Puri

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) incurred an under-recovery of Rs 2.19 trillion on the sale of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) up to June 30, as they sold fuel at lower prices to domestic consumers despite soaring global energy prices, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

In the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY27), the OMCs' under-recovery stood at Rs 19,905 crore for petrol, Rs 1.44 trillion for diesel and Rs 24,148 crore for LPG. The OMCs' under-recovery for LPG from previous quarters was Rs 30,720 crore, Puri said. Meanwhile, the companies' total losses stood at Rs 74,781 crore up to June 30.

An oil retailer's under-recovery is the difference between the selling price and the cost price of a refined product, while losses measure the overall financial performance, including both profits and losses on all refined products.

Even as crude oil prices have sharply declined to $72 a barrel from highs of $120 a barrel in April, Puri said the OMCs are still incurring under-recoveries on the sale of LPG cylinders. Meanwhile, a decision on reducing retail fuel prices could be taken if crude oil prices remain at current levels for a prolonged period, the minister said.

As Indian refiners procure crude oil at least two months in advance, the fuel currently being sold in the country is being produced from crude purchased at much higher prices, Puri said.

“Petrol and diesel that you buy today at dispensing stations, the crude oil for that was bought two months ago. The price of crude oil, cost of insurance and freight were all high two months ago. The $72-a-barrel crude oil will come later in the country,” he said at a press briefing.

To offset mounting losses, Indian oil retailers had cumulatively raised petrol prices by Rs 7.38 a litre and diesel prices by Rs 7.52 a litre since May 15. The increases marked the first fuel price hike in four years.

Despite supply challenges, India efficiently navigated the West Asia crisis on the back of its robust refining capacity, Puri said. The country, however, needs to increase its storage capacity for better management of supply disruptions in the future, he added.

“We have 24 refineries and 22 ports. Every refinery is stocked, every port has cargoes coming in, leaving and floating cargoes. If you add what we have in ports, terminals, refineries and SPRs (strategic petroleum reserves), we have at least 76-80 days of stock. We should have more. That’s one of the lessons,” Puri said.

Highly dependent on imports, India sources around 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, 50 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 60 per cent of its LPG requirements from the global market.

On reports of Russia importing petroleum products from India, Puri said the purchase was not made directly through an Indian company but via traders. According to a Reuters report, Russia bought at least 60,000 tonnes of gasoline from India amid attacks on its energy infrastructure by Ukraine.