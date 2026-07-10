State stats: Handouts, pension scheme fuel state revenue deficit worries

States’ revenue deficit is not worrying at the aggregate level, but concerns emerge when one looks at some governments that have wide revenue deficits. Punjab has had the highest revenue deficit over the years. It stood at a minimum of 3 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) for six years till 2025-26 (Revised Estimates). Even though Himachal Pradesh was projected to have a higher revenue deficit at 3.9 per cent in FY26 (RE) than Punjab’s 3 per cent, it is the latter which has a wider deficit on the revenue account over the longer horizon. Revenue deficit is an excess of non-capital expenditure over non-capital revenues.High revenue deficit tells us that the governments borrow from the markets mostly to meet their current expenditure and do not necessarily generate assets. For instance, Punjab had 3.9 per cent of its GSDP as a revenue deficit in FY24, while its fiscal deficit was 4.7 per cent. This means that the state is left with only 0.8 per cent of its GSDP for asset generation and part of that share will go towards providing loans. Revenue deficit as cited above was projected to come down to 3 per cent of GSDP and fiscal deficit at 4.2 per cent in FY26 (RE). This means that the state will have 1.2 per cent of its GSDP — a bit higher but still low — for capital expenditure. It should be noted that REs are not actual numbers but close to them. High revenue expenditure means that governments pay interest rates on borrowings just to meet their current expenditure.For instance, Punjab spent 19.6 per cent of its revenue expenditure just on interest in FY25. This was projected to moderately fall to 19.2 per cent in 2025-26 (RE). Along with salaries and pension, these payments accounted for 62.7 per cent of its revenue expenditure in FY24 and 55.2 per cent in FY26 (RE). These expenditures are called committed expenditures and have to be incurred by the government as there is no escape route. Punjab has opted for the old pension system (OPS) in place of the new pension system (NPS). Introducing OPS will create further burden on the committed expenditure though not in the immediate future. This is because OPS gives assured benefits to pensioners with no defined contribution. On the other hand, NPS has mostly no assured benefits but defined contributions. In the meantime, the Centre has given its employees an option to join the unified pension system, which is a hybrid of NPS and OPS in the sense that it has defined contributions from employees but also gives assured pension. Punjab is evaluating the unified pension system, but this will also create a liability on the state government due to assured benefits though less than OPS. Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Kerala also run wide revenue deficits though some of them have projected a much lower deficit in FY26 (RE) and FY27 (BE). Of these, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have introduced OPS, which, as cited above would create further liabilities on the states, though not immediately.On the other end of the spectrum, three of the five least indebted states has been a revenue surplus: Delhi, Odisha and Gujarat (barring a year), for the past ten years. Uttarakhand also has been running a revenue surplus since 2021-22. This means that these states do not take recourse to borrowings to fund their current expenditure but rather leave some money for asset generation from their revenue receipts. Maharashtra had a revenue deficit for over a decade. Its revenue deficit remained sub-one per cent, barring a year. But the deficit as proportion of its GSDP doubled in 2024-25 over the previous year and is projected to remain more or less the same in FY26 (RE) and FY27 (BE), mainly because of welfare schemes such as Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana. Even then, the state does not have to borrow much to meet its current expenditure since the revenue deficit is sub-one per cent of GSDP.