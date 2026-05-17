States' capex utilisation dipped to 77% in FY26 despite higher outlay

This marked a slight decline from FY25, when 26 states had collectively spent 80.23 per cent of their budgeted capex of ₹9.71 trillion, amounting to ₹7.79 trillion, suggesting the pace of state-level capital spending has slipped in FY26.

Among the 20 states for which the full-year data is available, only West Bengal spent less than half of its Budget Estimate (BE) on capex, utilising just 48.06 per cent — down from 60.40 per cent in FY25, possibly due to the just concluded assembly elections. Rajasthan followed at 51.82 per cent, Chhattisgarh at 57.12 per cent, and Tripura at 63.34 per cent in FY26.

Telangana topped the charts with 147.58 per cent utilisation.

It was followed by Karnataka at 102.46 per cent, Himachal Pradesh at 96.73 per cent, Haryana at 96.56 per cent, and Bihar at 87.14 per cent. Madhya Pradesh (86.53 per cent), Punjab (85.54 per cent), and Gujarat (82.28 per cent) also reported strong utilisation.

Eight states spent less than 70 per cent of their annual allocation. Besides West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tripura, these included Odisha (65.88 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (66.11 per cent), Kerala (67.04 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (67.12 per cent).

The state-wise picture also reveals a sharp churn at the top and bottom relative to the last financial year. Telangana posted the largest improvement in capex utilisation, climbing from 108.13 per cent in FY25 to 147.58 per cent in FY26– a jump of nearly 39 percentage points. Haryana followed closely with an almost identical jump, lifting its utilisation from 57.86 per cent to 96.56 per cent. Himachal Pradesh (71.58 to 96.73 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (42.26 to 66.11 per cent) improved significantly as well.

At the other end, Bihar’s capex utilisation fell from 125.43 per cent in FY25 to 87.14 per cent in FY26, Madhya Pradesh’s slipped from 116.25 per cent to 86.53 per cent, and Karnataka’s from 114.43 per cent to 102.46 per cent.

The full-year figures also reflect a customary year-end surge in state spending. After the first 11 months of FY26, 22 states had utilised just over 55 per cent of their budgeted capex, suggesting that a significant share of annual state capex was incurred in the final month of the financial year.

Revenue expenditure progressed more steadily. During FY26, the 20 states spent 87.77 per cent of their budgeted revenue expenditure of ₹50.16 trillion, lower than the 90.72 per cent recorded by 26 states in FY25. Bihar recorded the highest utilisation at 101.63 per cent — exceeding its BE, followed by Chhattisgarh at 96.85 per cent, Gujarat at 96.35 per cent, Punjab at 95.47 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh at 95.42 per cent.

Tripura (73.59 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (80.94 per cent), Maharashtra (80.95 per cent), and Assam (83.65 per cent) were among the lowest spenders.

On the receipts side, states collected 91.64 per cent of their budgeted tax revenue of ₹36.94 trillion during FY26, down from 95.27 per cent in FY25. Haryana led with collections equivalent to 99.23 per cent of its annual target, followed by Maharashtra at 98.28 per cent.