States’ combined fiscal deficit, excluding interest-free loans from the Centre for capital expenditure, is budgeted to narrow to 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2026-27 from 3.4 per cent, according to the revised estimates for the previous financial year, a report by PRS Legislative Research released on Tuesday showed. However, nine states have budgeted fiscal deficits exceeding the 3 per cent limit recommended by the 16th Finance Commission, it showed.

Including loans under the Centre’s Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the combined fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2026-27, compared with 3.8 per cent in the revised estimates for 2025-26, the report said. The scheme provides 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure. These loans are excluded while calculating the borrowing ceiling.

Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Keralam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim and Uttarakhand are among the nine states whose budgeted fiscal deficits exceed the 3 per cent benchmark. Nagaland’s deficit is marginally above the limit at 3.0005 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP). Jammu and Kashmir has the highest budgeted deficit at 3.7 per cent of GSDP, followed by Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh at about 3.5 per cent each. Manipur, meanwhile, is budgeted to run a fiscal surplus of 0.8 per cent of GSDP, according to data from the report.

The report estimated that states would spend ₹68.79 trillion in 2026-27, around 62 per cent more than the Centre’s budgeted expenditure of ₹42.53 trillion. Of the states’ total expenditure, revenue expenditure is estimated at ₹56.36 trillion, while capital expenditure is budgeted at ₹12.43 trillion. Capital expenditure is projected to grow at an annualised rate of 20 per cent between 2024-25 and 2026-27, compared with 13 per cent for revenue expenditure, the report said.

The report also flagged the growing fiscal burden of unconditional cash transfers. States have budgeted to spend about ₹4 trillion on such schemes in 2026-27, equivalent to 1 per cent of GDP, compared with 0.6 per cent in 2022-23.

“While subsidies can improve access to goods and services, they can also lead to excessive use of subsidised items. Transfers provide direct cash assistance to eligible beneficiaries. They seek to supplement the income of beneficiaries to either buy or produce goods and services, without changing market prices. However, if transfers are not well targeted, they may provide benefits to unintended beneficiaries,” the report said.

These transfers cover women, farmers, youth and social security pension beneficiaries, including the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities. The analysis was based on 128 identified schemes and was not an exhaustive estimate, the report said, adding that actual expenditure could be higher.

The increase reflects both the introduction of new schemes and higher allocations to existing ones, the report said. Punjab introduced a cash transfer scheme for women in 2026-27, while Keralam and West Bengal increased their allocations towards such schemes.

The report noted that states’ revenue expenditure had grown faster than revenue receipts since 2022-23, mainly due to rising subsidies and transfers. The aggregate revenue deficit, which had moderated to 0.23 per cent of GDP in 2022-23, widened to 0.61 per cent in 2024-25 and was estimated at 0.71 per cent in 2025-26.

“In 2026-27, transfers to women and social security pensions have the largest share of unconditional cash transfers (UCT). Fourteen states have budgeted to spend more than three-fourths of their total UCT expenditure on social security pension schemes,” it said.

Despite states deriving 71 per cent of total GST revenue through SGST collections and the devolution of 41 per cent of CGST, growth in SGST revenue slowed relative to GDP growth in 2025-26 for the first time in four years, the report noted. GST collections, excluding compensation cess, grew 5 per cent during October-March of 2025-26, compared with 9 per cent in April-September, following the GST Council's September 2025 rate rationalisation.

The report also noted that the 16th Finance Commission's revised tax devolution formula is set to increase the share of southern and western states such as Karnataka, Keralam, Gujarat and Maharashtra in central tax revenues. This follows the introduction of contribution to national GDP as a new criterion, with a 10 per cent weightage, giving greater allocations to states that account for a larger share of India's economic output.

The report also said that states would have spent around ₹33,000 crore under VB-G RAM G in 2025-26, nearly six times the ₹5,261 crore they actually spent under MGNREGA, assuming the same number of person-days and wage rates.