States' fiscal math in the age of 'freebies': Stable, but strains remain

The combined fiscal deficit of states has stood below three per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2017-18 till 2023-24, barring the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21 when it shot up to 4.1 per cent. However, it rose to 3.3 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25) from 2.9 per cent in the previous year and was budgeted to stay at that level in FY26.

The 16th Finance Commission estimated that 0.4 percentage points of the 2.9 per cent fiscal deficit in FY24 was on account of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Assistance Investment (SASCI) by the Centre which is considered over and above the regular fiscal deficit limit for the states.

At the aggregated level, the fiscal deficit limit for states has been recommended to be kept at three per cent of GDP by various finance commissions, including the 16th one (FY27 to FY31).

The crucial issue is how much of states’ fiscal deficit is spent on generating assets. To know that, we must turn to revenue deficit, which is an excess of current or non-capital expenditure over current revenue. This deficit of the states has remained below one per cent at least since 2008-09 when ripple effects of the global financial crisis hit India, barring the pandemic-struck FY21 when it stood at 1.9 per cent. In fact, there was a revenue surplus for three years since FY11 despite the euro zone crisis slowing down economic growth in between.

This meant that much of the excess expenditure over receipts by the states was spent on capital expenditure, a small portion of which was used for providing loans and the rest on generating assets. This may help repay sovereign debt, depending on the nature of assets created.

After climbing to over 30 per cent of GDP at the end of 2020-21, the sovereign debt of the states fell to 28.1 per cent in 2023-24. The 16th Finance Commission measured this at 25.7 per cent, excluding SASCI. The commission estimated that this debt will be 27.2 per cent of GDP at the end of 2030-31, if all states borrow up to their limit of fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of their respective GSDP. However, the average fiscal deficit for states for the past decade has been 2.7 per cent of GDP.

As such, the aggregated limits on various fiscal parameters of the states are well adhered to if one factors in SASCI, even as the debt stock takes time to come down to 20 per cent, as recommended by the N K Singh Committee on the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

The devil, however, lies in the details or the disaggregated data.

If one takes the top five indebted states — Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Rajasthan — public finances truly appear shaky.

Punjab’s sovereign debt has never been below 40 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since March 31, 2017, and Himachal Pradesh since the end of FY21. West Bengal has bought it below 40 per cent but not by much. The same is the case with Rajasthan, while Kerala may bring it down to 34 per cent if budget projections come true.

The fiscal deficit of all these states is above 3 per cent of their respective GSDP. Of these, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have room for an additional 0.5 per cent of GSDP due to power sector reforms. Also, part of the deficit may be due to SASCI.

Even then, the fiscal deficit of these states is way above the limit till the revised estimates of FY26. The budget estimates for FY27 are yet to materialise.

If much of this fiscal deficit is used for capex, these states may not be in a bad situation despite crossing the threshold. However, the revenue deficit of these states, barring Rajasthan, has been quite high at over two-three per cent of their respective GSDP. West Bengal is projected to bring it to 1 per cent in FY27 but that is Budget estimate. This meant that not much is left for capex out of the excess expenditure over receipts of these states.

The five least indebted states — Delhi, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand — present a different picture.

Odisha, which projected the highest fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent of GSDP for FY26 and FY27 among least indebted states, has a comfortable situation on revenue balance. It has been running a revenue surplus since FY16 irrespective of the colour of government. This meant that whatever freebies the state is giving is being funded without taking recourse to borrowings.

Barring Maharashtra, none of these states have had a revenue deficit in recent years. Maharashtra has had a sub-one per cent of revenue deficit but this has been increasing, partly because of freebies such as Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana. The state’s fiscal deficit was also close to 3 per cent of GSDP in FY26 and is projected to be a bit lower in FY27 which may or may not materialise. However, the state has a comfortable debt position of 20 per cent of GSDP. This means the freebies announced by the state government are being spent by resorting to borrowings, but debt has not reached an alarming level.

These days, freebies in the form of unconditional cash transfers for women are in vogue among states.

At the aggregated level, these transfers to women rose from 0.01 per cent of GDP in FY21 to 0.57 per cent in FY26 (Budget Estimates). The number of states providing such transfers rose from one to 12 during this period. Such transfers vary widely — the highest was 2.1 per cent of GSDP in Jharkhand, followed by 1.3 per cent in West Bengal, 1.1 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 1.2 per cent in Odisha, 0.9 per cent in Chhattisgarh and Kerala each and 0.7 per cent in Maharashtra and Assam each in FY26.

As such, Maharashtra does not account for the highest share of these transfers in GSDP, but it is affecting its finance much more than, say, Odisha since the former has a revenue deficit and the latter a revenue surplus.

* Amid announcing freebies, combined state fiscal deficits have largely been below 3% of GDP from FY17 to FY24 Politics is said to be the art of the possible. It is up to political leaders to expand this art to fiscal math, given the constraints imposed by freebies — by enforcing eligibility criteria for handouts and raising revenues.

* Aggregate revenue deficits of all states have stayed below 1% since 2008; states are borrowing to build long-term assets, not just pay bills

* There is a clear split between 5 highly indebted states running high 2-3% revenue deficits, and 5 healthy states staying stable