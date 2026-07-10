States up spending but get uneven results in health and education

Bihar spends more on education than any other major state. Odisha and Rajasthan are among the country’s biggest spenders on health. But Bihar remains among the lowest spenders on education on a per-capita basis. Odisha and Rajasthan continue to grapple with high maternal mortality, specialist doctor shortages, and gaps in health care infrastructure.

Education spending is the clearest example of such a disconnect. Bihar allocated 20 per cent of its total expenditure to education in FY26 — the most among major states. Delhi follows at 19 per cent, while Himachal Pradesh is at 17.5 per cent, Rajasthan at 16.4 per cent, and Uttarakhand at 15.3 per cent complete the top five.

At the other end of the table are Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. Telangana has allocated just 7.8 per cent of its budget to education, followed by Punjab at 9.3 per cent, Karnataka at 10 per cent, Haryana at 10.4 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 10.9 per cent.

But Bihar’s position at the top comes with a caveat. While it devotes a larger share of its budget to education than any other major state, its population of over 130 million means those resources are spread thinly. Consequently, Bihar remains among the lowest spenders on a per-capita basis, despite leading the country in budgetary commitment.

Health spending presents a similar picture.

Delhi allocated 12.9 per cent of its expenditure to health and family welfare in FY26, making it the only state or union territory analysed to meet the National Health Policy recommendation of an 8 per cent benchmark. Other top spenders include Odisha (7.9 per cent), Rajasthan (7.6 per cent), Goa (7.4 per cent), and Chhattisgarh (6.4 per cent).

The bottom of the rankings is revealing, too. Punjab allocates just 3.2 per cent of its expenditure to health and family welfare, followed closely by Maharashtra at 4.1 per cent, Telangana at 4.2 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 4.4 per cent, and Karnataka at 4.6 per cent. This group is notable because, with the exception of Punjab, all these states are among India’s more prosperous economies and are generally associated with stronger social indicators.

Looking at spending on a per-capita basis reshuffles the rankings. Goa emerged as the country’s highest health spender at Rs 20,300 per person in FY26. Odisha spent around Rs 7,241 per person, followed by Himachal Pradesh at Rs 6,659, Uttarakhand at Rs 6,549 and Rajasthan at Rs 5,418.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand do not feature among the top five states by share of expenditure on health. Yet they move into the top ranks once population is taken into account.

The reverse is true for several larger states. Bihar spends around Rs 1,828 per person on health, Punjab Rs 2,638, Maharashtra Rs 2,920, Jharkhand Rs 2,967 and Uttar Pradesh Rs 3,188. Tamil Nadu, one of the best performers on health indicators, spends about Rs 3,392 per person.

However, higher spending has not always translated into strong outcomes.