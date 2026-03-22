StatsGuru: Crude reality of India's import dependence to meet fuel demand

In each of the past 12 years, there has been a drop in domestic crude production. Domestic supply has accounted for just 11 per cent of the country’s requirements in recent years, against nearly 19 per cent in 2014-15. (Chart 1)

Domestic natural gas production is only a shade better, having risen in just five of the past 12 years. Domestic output now accounts for half of the country’s natural gas needs, compared with around 65 per cent in FY15. (Chart 2)

West Asia still accounts for around 49 per cent of India’s crude oil imports in recent years, even as that is lower than the 64 per cent in 2014-15. (Chart 3)

The case of India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar is quite similar. (Chart 4)

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has jacked up the prices of crude oil and LNG. The price of India’s crude basket rose to $156.29 a barrel on March 19. (Chart 5)

Retail price inflation for LPG cylinders was already elevated through December 2025, even if on a low base. Petrol and diesel are yet to see high inflation. (Chart 6)

Petrol and diesel would also show high inflation if global crude oil prices continued to rise, unless the government gave subsidies or public-sector oil units squeezed their margins. Besides, 40 per cent of LPG is made from crude and 60 per cent from natural gas.

Petrol and diesel have been kept out of the purview of goods and services tax (GST), Every state imposes value-added tax at a rate it chooses, mostly ad valorem, while the Centre imposes mostly lump-sum taxes.