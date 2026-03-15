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Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Economic strain in the shadow of rising West Asia conflict

Statsguru: Economic strain in the shadow of rising West Asia conflict

Periods of major wars - both global and regional - have frequently aligned with spikes in India's inflation

Inflation, World War, West Asia, Israel Iran Conflict
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Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty

Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

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The latest escalation involving Israel and the United States on one side, and Iran on the other, has renewed concerns over how wars in West Asia and those involving India affect the global economy, including India’s. West Asian wars have led to a sharp slowdown in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth. However, India’s growth has remained strong, particularly since the 2000s. (chart 1) 
 
Unlike West Asian wars, conflicts involving India directly have historically caused sharper deceleration in domestic economic growth. However, Kargil war was an exception, and so were short-duration Balakot strikes and Operation Sindoor. (chart 2) 
 
Periods of major wars — both global and regional — have frequently aligned with spikes in India’s inflation. (chart 3) 
 
India’s export growth has shown repeated volatility during major West Asian conflicts. In contrast, domestic wars have not consistently produced the same pattern of export shocks. (chart 4) 
 
Even as average price of Indian basket of oil showed a decline in FY26 (till March 11) year-on-year, the latest escalation has again pushed crude oil prices (Indian basket) to about $101.25 per barrel in March from $69.01 the previous month. (chart 5) 
 
Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, has historically surged amid tensions in West Asia, though the impact of conflicts in India on the metal has been limited. (chart 6) 
 
Topics : Inflation World War West Asia Israel Iran Conflict