Statsguru: Economic strain in the shadow of rising West Asia conflict
Periods of major wars - both global and regional - have frequently aligned with spikes in India's inflation
Shikha Chaturvedi
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The latest escalation involving Israel and the United States on one side, and Iran on the other, has renewed concerns over how wars in West Asia and those involving India affect the global economy, including India’s. West Asian wars have led to a sharp slowdown in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth. However, India’s growth has remained strong, particularly since the 2000s. (chart 1)
Topics : Inflation World War West Asia Israel Iran Conflict