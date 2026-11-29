States have budgeted about ₹4 trillion for unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) in 2026-27 (FY27), equivalent to 1 per cent of GDP. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Karnataka top the list in UCT spending as a share of revenue receipts. In these states, over 80 per cent of transfers fund women-centric schemes and pensions. Telangana stands apart, directing more than half its transfers to farmers.