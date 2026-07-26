Statsguru: Mobile phone exports thrive, but domestic value addition lags
India's electronics production is rising rapidly, but growing dependence on imported components continues to limit domestic value addition and widen the trade deficit
Yash Kumar Singhal
premium
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The launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) has brought the electronics sector into public discourse once again. The aim of these schemes is to lower India’s dependence on imports and enhance value addition for domestic and world markets.