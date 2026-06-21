StatsGuru: Remittances, services exports support BoP amid wider trade gap
A widening trade deficit and foreign fund outflows strained India's external accounts in FY26 despite robust growth in services exports and remittance inflows
Yash Kumar Singhal
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India’s balance of payment (BoP) accounts saw a surplus in its current account in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by high growth in India’s service exports and remittance inflows. This led to a $7.2 billion rise in forex reserves during the quarter. However, FY26 saw one of the largest depletions in forex reserves due to a burgeoning merchandise trade deficit and significant FPI outflows.