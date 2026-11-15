Statsguru: Sen-Bhagwati debate comes back into focus on Children's Day

Gujarat has brought its under-5 mortality down to 21 per 1,000 live births in 2024, below the Sustainable Development Goals target of 25 by 2030. But compared with Keralam at the same income, Gujarat’s mortality is far higher. When Keralam’s per capita income in FY18 stood at Gujarat’s FY25 level, its under-5 mortality was 12, just over half of Gujarat’s 21. The pattern holds for earlier years too. Gujarat is the only state among the worst five on both child malnutrition and secondary school dropout, while Keralam and Punjab rank among the best on both. Gujarat’s numbers show that higher income by itself, does not guarantee better outcomes for children.