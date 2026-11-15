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Statsguru: Sen-Bhagwati debate comes back into focus on Children's Day

Gujarat's higher income has not translated into better child health, nutrition and education outcomes, highlighting wide disparities in human development across states

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Children at a school in India, highlighting child health, nutrition and education as key indicators of human development

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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Gujarat is richer than Keralam, yet its children lag  in human capital, from health and nutrition to education. Every November 14, Children’s Day invites a review of the progress in child welfare. While overall indicators of child development have improved, state-wise performance reveals wide disparities, bringing the 
Sen-Bhagwati debate back into focus. Amartya Sen argued that gains in health and education build the capabilities that drive growth and pointed to Keralam. Jagdish Bhagwati argued that growth comes first and lifts social outcomes, and pointed to Gujarat.
Gujarat has brought its under-5 mortality down to 21 per 1,000 live births in 2024, below the Sustainable Development Goals target of 25 by 2030. But compared with Keralam at the same income, Gujarat’s mortality is far higher. When Keralam’s per capita income in FY18 stood at Gujarat’s FY25 level, its under-5 mortality was 12, just over half of Gujarat’s 21. The pattern holds for earlier years too.  Gujarat is the only state among the worst five on both child malnutrition and secondary school dropout, while Keralam and Punjab rank among the best on both. Gujarat’s numbers show that higher income by itself, does not guarantee better outcomes for children.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Topics : Gujarat Kerala Human development StatsGuru