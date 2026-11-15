Statsguru: Sen-Bhagwati debate comes back into focus on Children's Day
Gujarat's higher income has not translated into better child health, nutrition and education outcomes, highlighting wide disparities in human development across states
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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Gujarat is richer than Keralam, yet its children lag in human capital, from health and nutrition to education. Every November 14, Children’s Day invites a review of the progress in child welfare. While overall indicators of child development have improved, state-wise performance reveals wide disparities, bringing the
Topics : Gujarat Kerala Human development StatsGuru