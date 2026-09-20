Statsguru: Southeast Asia moves past India in tapping China+1 strategy
India struggles to capture China+1 supply-chain investment as Southeast Asian economies gain ground in FDI and exports
Yash Kumar Singhal
premium
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As India seeks foreign investment inflows, the country has failed to reap the benefits of the ‘China + 1’ strategy adopted by multinational enterprises to diversify their supply chains, particularly after the pandemic. Southeast Asian nations have been able to benefit more from the strategy than India in terms of both foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and exports of goods and services.