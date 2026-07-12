Statsguru: The big city wage puzzle of pay, jobs and gender gaps

Cities with a population of at least one million are emerging as the country's most rewarding labour markets, an official report on labour market dynamics, based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey, showed. Workers in these 46 cities earn more and have fewer youth who are not in employment, education, or training, than their counterparts elsewhere in urban India. Besides, a majority of men and nearly two in three women hold regular salaried positions, and self-employed women earn noticeably more than their urban peers. However, these advantages do not extend across every indicator: the unemployment rate and labour force participation rate in these cities remain nearly identical to the rest of urban India. The gender pay gap itself varies sharply by city — men earn nearly twice of women’s earnings in Kalyan-Dombivli, while in Prayagraj, women earn more than men. Cities with more manufacturing jobs tend to pay less — Ludhiana and Surat are two clear examples.