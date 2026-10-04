Statsguru: Will RBI's MPC moderate demand during this festival season?

Inflation is largely driven by food and oil prices, which are supply-side issues. But altering the repo rate affects demand. As such, many experts believe the MPC should base its policy rate decision on core inflation that excludes food and fuel inflation. The average core inflation stood at 3.9 per cent in the first five months of this financial year — which is also within the RBI’s forecast of 4.3 per cent for the year. However, the August print was 4.3 per cent.