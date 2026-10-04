Statsguru: Will RBI's MPC moderate demand during this festival season?

Inflation is largely driven by food and oil prices, which are supply-side issues. But altering the repo rate affects demand. As such, many experts believe the MPC should base its policy rate decision on core inflation that excludes food and fuel inflation. The average core inflation stood at 3.9 per cent in the first five months of this financial year — which is also within the RBI’s forecast of 4.3 per cent for the year. However, the August print was 4.3 per cent.
Some experts also believe that the committee should base its policy rate on non-food inflation.
However, many others believe that controlling food inflation by moderating demand will prevent it from spreading to other parts, such as wages.
The MPC has not altered the repo rate since December 5, 2025. Globally, except the Bank of England, other major central banks have recently hiked equivalent rates. Raising rates will reduce demand in the economy, which witnessed a better-than-expected growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27.
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