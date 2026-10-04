Sunday, October 04, 2026 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Will RBI's MPC moderate demand during this festival season?

Statsguru: Will RBI's MPC moderate demand during this festival season?

RBI's MPC faces a rate-hike dilemma as inflation remains within target even as robust economic growth and demand pressures strengthen the case for tighter policy

rbi, monetary policy, mpc
premium

Inflation is largely driven by food and oil prices, which are supply-side issues (Representative image)

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected  to raise the policy rate during its three-day meeting beginning Monday, amid the ongoing festival season even as the overall retail price inflation rate is within its mandate and projections so far. 
Inflation is largely driven by food and oil prices, which are supply-side issues. But altering the repo rate affects demand. As such, many experts believe the MPC should base its policy rate decision on core inflation that excludes food and fuel inflation. The average core inflation stood at 3.9 per cent in the first five months of this financial year — which is also within the RBI’s forecast of 4.3  per cent for the year. However, the August print was 4.3 per cent.    
Some experts also believe that the committee should base its policy rate on non-food inflation. 
However, many others believe that controlling food inflation by moderating demand will prevent it from spreading to other parts, such as wages. 
The MPC has not altered the repo rate since December 5, 2025. Globally, except the Bank of England, other major central banks have recently hiked equivalent rates. Raising rates will reduce demand in the economy, which witnessed a better-than-expected growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27.  
 
 
 
 
 
StatsGuru is a weekly feature. Every Monday, Business Standard guides you  through the numbers you need to know to make sense of the headlines
 
 
Topics : RBI monetary policy committee MPC repo rate Interest Rates StatsGuru