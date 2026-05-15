Steel import curbs delay implementation of India-UK free trade agreement

The UK’s decision to curb steel imports may have delayed the implementation of its free trade agreement (FTA) with India, Indian trade officials hinted on Friday.

“We are very near to operationalising that (India-UK FTA). There are a few sticking points. The UK has come ahead with steel measures recently, which were not factored in while negotiating the India-UK deal. We are working together to find a solution for the trade measure so that we can operationalise the India-UK CETA,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday, when asked about the implementation timeline for the trade deal.

Both sides had signed the trade deal in July last year. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had last month expressed confidence that the India-UK trade deal would become effective in May.

The UK government in March announced that it had decided to slash tariff-free steel import quota volumes by 60 per cent to safeguard the domestic industry from dumping. Starting July, steel shipments over and above the quota limit will attract a 50 per cent duty in the UK.

The UK has committed zero tariff on steel under its Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with India. It has overall committed to cut duty on 99 per cent of tariff lines under the trade deal.

Besides the free trade agreement with the UK, Indian industry is awaiting the conclusion of India’s trade deal with the US. A delegation of officials from Washington is expected to visit New Delhi soon for negotiations on the trade deal, Agrawal said, adding that the date of the visit is yet to be finalised.

New Delhi has been engaging with Washington, with the latest discussion held on Thursday, regarding investigations against India under Section 301, Agrawal said. “Once the consultation process is over, it is for the US to determine the next steps,” Agrawal said.

Under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, which allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices that may harm US commerce, the White House has initiated investigations against India and several other economies, alleging overcapacity and forced labour. India has denied the claims and has already made its submissions.

A delegation of officials from India, led by Darpan Jain, additional secretary at the commerce ministry and India’s chief negotiator for the agreement, had last month visited the US for negotiations.

India will also soon hold a round of negotiations with Korea from May 25 to 27 for the review of the trade deal signed in 2010. The two nations agreed to review and upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in April, with the aim of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. The two sides had bilateral trade of $27.18 billion in 2025, which included $21.16 billion of imports to India.