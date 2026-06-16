Strait of Hormuz traffic recovery may be slow, say industry experts

“Shipping companies are expected to take at least two months to resume full Persian Gulf operations, with damaged refinery infrastructure requiring additional time. Normalisation is therefore a Q3 story at the earliest. A higher structural oil price floor is a challenge India will have to live with for the remainder of 2026,” said Maulik Patel, head of research at Equirus Securities.

While the finer details of the agreement have not yet been made public, US President Donald Trump has said ships will be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz without paying tolls. The US and Iran are scheduled to formally sign the peace agreement in Switzerland on June 19.

India’s oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are awaiting the formal signing of the agreement and the subsequent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz before expecting normal supply flows from the region to resume, given earlier unsuccessful attempts to reopen the waterway, said a refinery executive.

“The initial phase will involve physical mine clearance, rebuilding insurer confidence, and tanker repositioning. Traffic is expected to recover to 50-60 per cent of pre-war levels in the initial phase, as insurers seek evidence of sustained stability,” Patel said.

The immediate impact of the deal has been most visible in energy markets, with Brent crude prices falling nearly 20 per cent from their recent highs and liquefied natural gas benchmark prices also easing as concerns over supply disruptions receded.

“This, along with the recent hike in retail fuel prices and the cut in excise duty, has largely neutralised under-recoveries on automobile fuels, easing pressure on petrol and diesel marketing margins,” said Sehul Bhatt, director at Crisil Intelligence.

As on June 15, underrecovery on petrol sales by public-sector OMCs had fallen by half to ₹3 per litre due to a sharp decline in crude oil prices. On diesel, underrecovery fell to ₹27 per litre from ₹30 per litre on June 8.

However, experts cautioned that the resumption of energy supplies from several West Asian countries could prompt major importers such as China to ramp up purchases, potentially adding upward pressure on prices.

“Replenishment of crude inventories, including both commercial stocks and strategic petroleum reserves, is expected to add upward pressure on prices as flows recover. The MoU therefore lowers the probability of an immediate oil shock, but it does not eliminate the risk premium. The market is likely to move from crisis pricing to negotiation pricing — less panic, but still far from where we were pre-conflict,” said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy.

As energy prices spiked, China strategically withdrew from seaborne markets, with its imports falling by more than 6 million barrels per day between March and May.

“That withdrawal has been the single biggest shock absorber preventing oil prices from rising beyond $120 per barrel. As China’s inventory cushion erodes, every incremental million barrels per day of Chinese demand returning to the seaborne market removes that buffer. The real price-discovery moment, when China returns as a full-scale competing buyer, has not yet arrived,” Patel said.

A senior fertiliser industry official said 134 Indian ships were stuck in Hormuz since late February. Of these, 4-5 are carrying around 200,000-210,000 tonnes of urea bound for India. “These should start getting moved as soon as the Strait opens but beyond that there is little scope for much improvement as LNG plants in the region will take 3-5 months to become totally operational,” he said.