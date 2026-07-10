Subsidy burden rises to ₹4.4 trn but moderating as states curb spending

States spent as much as 8.6 per cent of their revenue receipts on subsidies in FY18. Such spending rose to 9.4 per cent in FY21 and to 10.8 per cent in FY25. Spending on subsidies will decline to 7.6 per cent in FY27 (BE), according to early projections by states.

States incurred 8.5 per cent of their revenue expenditure on subsidies in FY18 and the share rose to 10.2 per cent in FY25. Spending is projected to moderate to 7.9 per cent in FY27 (BE).

The picture varies across states. Madhya Pradesh’s subsidy share of revenue expenditure fell from 20.2 per cent in FY23 to 16.1 per cent in FY27 (BE). Tamil Nadu’s rose from 10.6 per cent to 15.5 per cent, while Rajasthan’s edged up from 11.6 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Among the top five revenue expenditure spenders on subsidies, Uttar Pradesh was the only state to keep its share in single digits since FY23. At the other end, am­ong the states with the lowest expenditure on subsidies, Odisha spends the highest portion of revenue expenditure on subsidies, overtaking Himachal Pradesh. Tripura’s allocation dipped from 0.9 per cent in FY23 to 0.6 per cent in FY27 (BE). Meghalaya’s rose modestly from 0.3 per cent to 0.8 per cent, while Kerala remained steady at 1.1 per cent.

Sectoral trends show electricity, financial assistance, and pensions and subsistence allowances dominating subsidies as a share of gross state domestic product (GSDP) across 21 states. Electricity subsidies declined moderately from 0.9 per cent of GSDP in FY23 to 0.8 per cent in FY25 (Revised Estimates), while financial assistance doubled from 0.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent in the same period.

From FY17 to FY25, around 53 per cent to 55 per cent of subsidies were cash transfers and the rest were subsidies in traditional modes provided by the states. “There has been a notable transition in the mode of welfare delivery. The narrative has shifted from traditional subsidies and in-kind transfers towards direct benefit transfers, as reflected in the rising frequency of terms such as cash assistance, financial support, and income transfer,” according to the Reserve Bank of India’s “State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2025-26”.