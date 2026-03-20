Super-rich tax can curb inequality without hurting private enterprise: Basu

A steeper tax rate on very high incomes may be necessary to address widening inequality while preserving the role of private enterprise, said Kaushik Basu, former Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the government.

Speaking at the UNU-WIDER Development Conference on “Green Industrialization and Inclusive Growth in a Fractured World Order” at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, Basu said a progressive taxation structure could impose significantly higher tax rates on marginal income earned by the very wealthy. He noted that such a system would apply only to income above a certain threshold, rather than to an individual’s entire earnings, with the additional tax revenue effectively redistributed to poorer sections of society.

“When you become super rich, you are not trying to earn more income in order to be able to buy more cars and more mansions. You are just competitive with the other super rich person and you want to beat that person. If you have a taxation system where you leave the relative rankings unchanged, the competitive spirit remains exactly in the same way, but it's happening at a lower level,” Basu said.

He said such a structure could reduce extreme inequality without weakening incentives for private enterprise, as competition among the very wealthy is often driven by relative status rather than consumption needs.

Basu added that rising inequality in the digital economy could weaken social cohesion and affect democratic institutions.

“In the olden days when you became super rich, you would buy more mansions, more cars, more yachts, more planes. Today, in the age of digital connectivity, social media and platforms, you buy up a media platform. So inequality is translating into a domain where it did not earlier. And I believe it's taking away the voice of ordinary people. It's having a silencing effect because some people are capturing these spaces of voice,” he said.

Basu also highlighted the role of trust in economic activity, noting that many transactions depend on the expectation that parties will honour commitments. When such trust weakens, it can have wider implications for markets and institutions, as expectations that others will not fulfil their obligations can disrupt transactions and reduce cooperation within the economy, he noted.

Echoing similar concerns, Luis Felipe López-Calva, global director for the Prosperity Vertical at the World Bank, said declining public trust in governments reflects deeper institutional weaknesses and called for restoring legitimacy through job creation and universal welfare systems rather than fragmented support programmes.

He said rebuilding trust requires governments to deliver visible economic results and public services, supported by multilateral institutions. He also pointed to initiatives backed by the World Bank to expand electricity access in Africa, improve health services, strengthen social protection systems, and increase financing for small and medium enterprises.

He said strong states rest on four pillars — credible elections, political representation, civic space and public debate — and added that institutions such as the World Bank should provide neutral data rather than shape narratives.

“The idea is how to bring about more results to people so you can regain the trust in the idea that you belong to a state that actually is effectively delivering in terms of living,” he said.