Supreme Court upholds 28% retrospective tax on online gaming firms

In a separate but similar judgment, the apex court also upheld the state governments’ right to enact laws prohibiting online money gaming in their respective jurisdictions.

The two decisions are likely to spell the end of gaming companies’ remaining operations in India. Most online gaming companies in India have already either shut shop, scaled down operations or pivoted to other sectors after the government’s August 2025 decision to ban online gaming and betting. The new law, called the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, came into force on May 1.

In its judgment allowing the central government to levy a retrospective tax on gaming companies, a two-judge Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan held that the levy was constitutionally valid and did not violate the constitutional framework governing GST.

“Online gaming activities, including fantasy sports and other games played on digital platforms, involving staking upon uncertain outcomes, constitute betting and gambling for the purpose of the GST framework,” the Bench said.

According to the central government’s submissions, the cumulative tax demands against the gaming companies stand at around ₹91,684.81 crore for online gaming companies and ₹16,820.19 crore for casinos. With penalties and interest, the amount could now potentially double.

“The levy of GST on the supply of actionable claims arising from betting and gambling is constitutionally valid and does not transgress Articles 366(12) and 366(12A) of the Constitution,” the top court said.

Online gaming platforms cannot be treated as mere intermediaries, the court said, adding that such activities amount to actionable claims under the GST regime. It further observed that the amendments validating the levy were clarificatory in nature and would therefore operate retrospectively.

Gaming companies had challenged the retrospective application of the 28 per cent GST, contending that the Centre’s interpretation of “gambling” under the tax framework ran contrary to decades of judicial precedents laid down by the Supreme Court and various High Courts.

GST Council decision

In July 2023, the GST Council decided to impose a flat 28 per cent tax on the face value of online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The amendments were subsequently introduced to the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) Acts, with the new regime effective from October 1, 2023.

The amendments provided that GST would be levied on entry-level bets placed on online gaming platforms and not on the amounts players wager from their winnings in subsequent games.

Online gaming companies had then challenged the amendments, but the apex court in 2023 refused to grant interim relief against GST demand notices. The court had then said it would examine the government’s decision to impose 28 per cent GST retrospectively on the full value of bets placed, rather than on gross gaming revenue.

The companies argued that the 28 per cent levy could only apply prospectively from October 1, 2023. The government, however, maintained that the October 1 changes merely clarified an existing legal position and did not amount to a backdated tax demand.

The Centre had also amended the GST law in August 2023, requiring overseas online gaming companies to register in India from October 1 that year.

“The Supreme Court's verdict puts to rest the question of whether 28 per cent GST applies to online gaming, and it does. Further, the skill-or-chance distinction no longer offers a shield on the tax front. What it has done is affirm the levy in principle; what remains is the actual quantification of liability in each case,” said C A Pankaj Goel, partner at CNK & Associates LLP.

Though the ruling confirms the government’s power to retrospectively collect GST from online gaming companies, it does not convert all issued show-cause notices into final liability orders, said Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain & Associates.

Gaming companies could still have an opportunity to respond before jurisdictional officers on issues such as mathematical discrepancies, valuation of “full face value”, inconsistencies in limitation periods and other tax-related demands, he said.

The top court’s second ruling of the day, allowing states the right to legislate and ban online gaming and gambling, creates substantial uncertainty for legitimate skill-gaming businesses operating in the country, said Vidushpat Singhania, managing partner at Krida Legal.

“Particularly concerning for the industry is the Court’s observation that wagering money on games with uncertain outcomes may fall within the ambit of ‘betting and gambling’, irrespective of whether the underlying game is one of skill or chance. This departs from the long-standing judicial recognition afforded to games of skill and risks blurring the critical distinction between legitimate online skill gaming platforms and gambling activities,” he said.

Multiple executives Business Standard spoke to said the Supreme Court’s ruling was a major setback for the sector, especially for companies that had begun to pivot away from real-money games towards products such as micro-dramas and casual games.

An industry source said that while the cumulative GST demand on the sector exceeded ₹2 trillion, including penalties, no company in the industry had the capacity to meet such liabilities.

“The industry is gone. On a cumulative basis, companies will barely be able to meet even 20 per cent of the total GST demand,” the person said, adding that companies would have to liquidate themselves and declare bankruptcy.

A senior executive from the fantasy sports industry, who was awaiting the verdict, had earlier said that an “unfavourable outcome” would imply that the company would have to completely wind down operations and naturally lay off its entire staff.

Executives were worried about the fine print in the show-cause notices they had previously received, which likely imposed liability on the directors of such real-money gaming companies.