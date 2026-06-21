Tamil Nadu and Kerala debt reports raise questions beyond headline figures

While Tamil Nadu's outstanding debt stood at ₹13.18 trillion, Kerala's was ₹5.07 trillion. While the absolute numbers sound alarming, experts indicate that there is more to read in the details of these documents, and the situation may not be worse than projected. It was one of the first promises made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan after taking charge, as it is a trend in India to come clean before the people when a government is voted out.

Beyond Tamil Nadu debt numbers

Former finance minister of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), told Business Standard that the haste with which a white paper is being published needs to be questioned. "A new government, and they have a first-time MLA as finance minister. Still, why did a white paper come within one month? That itself is suspicious to me," he said, when asked about the Tamil Nadu white paper.

Take the case of Tamil Nadu. Its debt stood at around 28.3 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), above the 25 per cent threshold under the fiscal responsibility law. This compares with Gujarat at 17.6 per cent, Maharashtra at 19.7 per cent, and Karnataka at 23.4 per cent. The report said direct debt has almost doubled from ₹5.13 trillion to around ₹10 trillion in the last five years.

There is a section of the political and economic community that believes the comparison with other states is selective and that it should factor in structural differences.

"Southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have higher social sector spending, a larger government workforce, pension liabilities, and extensive public health and education infrastructure. Fair assessment needs adjusted metrics accounting for these varying economic models and priorities," said Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

For example, the report said that committed expenditure — salaries, pensions, and interest — rose from ₹1.25 trillion to ₹1.89 trillion, lifting its share of revenue receipts from about 60 per cent to 64 per cent, well above the sub-50 per cent maintained by the peer-group states. This comparison should be viewed in the context that the state reportedly has around 1.7 million salaried government employees and pensioners, versus around 900,000 in Gujarat, 1.4 million in Maharashtra, and around 1.2 million in Karnataka, said an industry expert. In 2025-26, Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit was roughly 2.5 times that of Karnataka or Maharashtra, while Gujarat ran a surplus.

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said every child in Tamil Nadu is born with a debt of ₹1.29 lakh, much higher than in peer-group states. In the last five years, the revenue deficit of the state increased to ₹78,324 crore from ₹46,538 crore in 2021-22. It said that Tamil Nadu added ₹4.87 trillion in new debt in the last few years, which was higher than the debt added in the previous 60 years.

The DMK leadership has predicted that if the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government completes its five-year term and faces the next Assembly election, the state's debt would touch ₹20 trillion. The opposition claimed that it will be difficult for the new government to fulfil its election promises, continue the schemes introduced by the DMK, and also bring in fiscal prudence through lower annual borrowing.

"In two years, I've brought more structural reforms than in the 20 years since 2003. Tamil Nadu actually didn't go into recession at all during Covid, and grew by 0.7 per cent, whereas all the other three states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, went into recession. Hence, the narrative by the government is malicious," PTR said.

Despite the concerns, a large section of industry believes that Tamil Nadu has the advantage of having a broader industrial base, a stronger investment pipeline, and higher growth potential that may bring in more revenue in the future.

Kerala conundrum

The report by the Kerala government states that the state is facing a structural fiscal problem rather than a temporary imbalance. Kerala's outstanding debt stood at approximately ₹5.07 trillion, or around 35.5 per cent of GSDP.

An alarming factor highlighted for Kerala was the share of salaries, pensions, retirement benefits, and interest payments, which came to around 80 per cent of revenue receipts. This left minimal room, with barely a fifth available to cover health, education, agriculture, local governments, and capital works. The state's capital expenditure was only 1.3 per cent of GSDP.

While some see the current debt of about ₹5 trillion as unsustainably high, which can lead to some kind of "catastrophe", there are economists who differ. S Adikesavan, a Kerala-based commentator on banking and public finance, believes that states also deserve some pragmatic flexibility in fiscal deficit norms and the consent required under Article 293 for state borrowings through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"If we look at the ₹5 lakh crore of Kerala with apprehension, what about the ₹214 trillion debt of the Centre? Should we not reckon the per capita impact of that debt too for Keralites? Tied to this also is the issue of the fiscal deficit norm and the pressure on states (not merely Kerala) to 'live within limits'. The point is that developmental expenditure, especially infra-heavy lifting, leans on government spending," Adikesavan said.

The Budgets of the Centre during the last five years are an example of this approach. Starting with 2021-22, India has been spending unprecedented allocations on infrastructure, including highways, railways, ports, and others. In the 2026-27 Budget too, the allocation for the infrastructure push is above 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

"This has been facilitated largely by deficit financing with flexibility over the deficit norm. As per the FRBM legislation, the fiscal deficit target for both the Centre and the states is 3 per cent (which is one rationale for comparing the deficit figures of the Centre and the states). It is arguable that the Centre's higher allocation for infrastructure was facilitated by a less doctrinaire view of deficit norms," he said.

This approach has aided national GDP growth. From above 9 per cent post-Covid, the fiscal deficit of the Centre has been trending down, but even at last count, it was about 4.5 per cent, he added, arguing for more flexibility for states.

"Kerala's heavy reliance on remittances exposes it to external geopolitical shocks such as Gulf economic changes and demographic shifts. Kerala should focus on diversifying into green infrastructure, tourism, IT, and manufacturing while controlling wasteful public expenditure," Chakraborty said.

The reports are silent on fiscal councils while hinting at phasing out revenue deficits in the near term, in consonance with the Finance Commission's recommendation of no revenue deficit grants.