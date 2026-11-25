The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday signed 78 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving proposed investments of ₹58,214 crore at the VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave, taking total investment commitments secured since the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government took office to about ₹1.73 trillion.

The latest agreements have the potential to create 65,786 jobs, taking projected employment from the 190 MoUs signed since May 2026 to 198,557, according to the state government.

Amid growing competition among Indian states for manufacturing and other investments, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S Keerthana said Tamil Nadu was focused on competing with the world's leading manufacturing economies rather than other states.

“Our real competition is not another state, but the world's leading manufacturing economies,” she said.

“With nine new trade agreements, our real competition is not another state. It is the world's leading manufacturing economies,” she added.

The conclave coincides with the completion of around 200 days of the government's investment-promotion programme. The state has signed 190 MoUs involving about ₹1.73 trillion of proposed investments and nearly 199,000 potential jobs during the period.

Keerthana said the government's focus was not merely on attracting investment commitments, but on converting them into operating projects, sustainable employment and longer-term economic growth.

Of the 112 MoUs signed before Wednesday's conclave, 83 had progressed to land allotment or beyond, translating into a conversion rate of 74.1 per cent in a little over six months.

“Every investment conclave in India ends the same way. Folders are exchanged, cameras flash, a big number is announced. And then the cameras leave. This conclave is also about what happens after the cameras leave,” Keerthana said.

She also acknowledged that 25.9 per cent of the earlier MoUs had not yet reached the same stage.

“Politicians usually tell you only where they are winning. I am telling you where the work is left. That is what a transparent government looks like,” she said.

The government also presented a project-wise status report to the chief minister, aimed at monitoring investment commitments and identifying bottlenecks in project implementation.

The first VETTRI conclave, held in August, had added 97 MoUs worth ₹67,452 crore, while the tally before Wednesday's event stood at 112 MoUs involving ₹1.15 trillion and 132,771 potential jobs.

Keerthana highlighted regulatory changes aimed at accelerating investment execution, including amendments enabling industrial approvals within 21 days or less.

The government has also introduced more than 25 reforms through 23 government orders across 11 departments and extended the validity of trade licences from three years to 10 years.

She pointed to the Semiconductor Special Incentive Scheme launched in October and the establishment of the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission, which held its first meeting within 10 days of being formed.

“For the first time, delay has an owner,” Keerthana said, stressing the role of institutional accountability in resolving investor concerns.

The state is also working with the Greater Chennai Corporation to improve social infrastructure around the Global Capability Centre corridor, recognising that attracting talent requires housing and other urban amenities alongside industrial infrastructure.

Keerthana cited the example of Brazilian engineering company WEG Industries, which chose Dharmapuri for a proposed ₹2,000 crore integrated manufacturing facility for electric vehicle motors, industrial drives and power-generation equipment.

The project could generate around 3,000 jobs.

She said state government teams had proactively approached the company, shown its leadership multiple potential sites and addressed its queries before the investment decision was made.

Keerthana also referred to a recent meeting with the leadership of German company Vautid, which subsequently progressed to an MoU signing.

The minister said global investment should also generate business opportunities for local suppliers and smaller companies.

“When a global company chooses Tamil Nadu, it is choosing you. Every large factory we bring in must mean bigger orders for you,” she told local micro, small and medium enterprises and suppliers.