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Tamil Nadu surpasses Gujarat, Maharashtra to become top textile exporter

The state has witnessed a 29 per cent increase in export value in the last four years, an official release said

Trade, ports, export

Gujarat bagged the second rank with exports of $ 5,646.01 million followed by Maharashtra at $3,831.29 million.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu has emerged as India's top state in textile exports, recording shipments worth $7,997.17 million for the fiscal year 2024-25, which is an increase of 29.12 per cent over the last four years, the government said.

The state has witnessed a 29 per cent increase in export value in the last four years, an official release said.

In 2020-21, Tamil Nadu's textile exports stood at $6,193 million.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said Tamil Nadu has successfully outpaced competitors like Gujarat and Maharashtra to secure the first position.

"Tamil Nadu's export volume of textiles, which was $6,193.39 million in 2020-21 due to the planned actions of the Dravidian Model government, rose to $7,997.17 million in the next four years. Overall, in India's exports, Tamil Nadu accounts for 21.84 per cent," he wrote in a social media post.

 

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As per the National-Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade data, the value of textile goods shipped from India was $ 36,610 million, of which Tamil Nadu accounted for $7,997.17 million.

The National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade is a dedicated platform launched by the Centre to provide real-time comprehensive data on foreign trade.

"Tamil Nadu is in first place in India in textile export," the release said.

The state has emerged at the top with higher exports among all other states, the release said, adding that schemes implemented by every government department led to a multifaceted growth of the State.

Gujarat bagged the second rank with exports of $ 5,646.01 million followed by Maharashtra at $3,831.29 million, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Gujarat Trade exports

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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