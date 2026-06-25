Targeted RE spending can save India $28 bn in climate losses: Report

The investment of 2 per cent capital expenditure in climate resilience measures across India's planned renewable energy pipeline may cut potential losses by half, from USD 55 billion to USD 27 billion, according to a report.

The targeted expenditure will result in an estimated saving of USD 28 billion, equating to a 6x return on investment, it added.

The findings point to a significant opportunity for policymakers, investors, developers, lenders and insurers to protect the renewable energy build-out as climate hazards intensify, according to the report by Zurich Kotak General Insurance and Zurich Resilience Solutions, the risk advisory division of Zurich Insurance.

The report noted that India's renewable energy expansion is accelerating, with the country emerging as the world's third-largest renewable energy capacity holder in 2026.

India's installed non-fossil capacity reached 283.5 GW in March, while renewable generation is growing at around 11 per cent annually, keeping the country on track towards its 2030 target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity.

The report covered 871 planned renewable energy generation sites across 10 states and Union territories, accounting for about 90 per cent of India's renewable energy capacity.

It found that nearly 90 per cent of planned renewable energy generation capacity could face high or critical climate risk exposure by 2030, with a 15-30 per cent likelihood of experiencing a major climate event.

The report recommended various measures, including mandatory climate risk screening during project planning, stress-testing high-risk assets, incorporating hazard-specific resilience standards in procurement, strengthening supporting infrastructure and quantifying resilience benefits to improve access to capital.