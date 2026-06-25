Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Targeted RE spending can save India $28 bn in climate losses: Report

Targeted RE spending can save India $28 bn in climate losses: Report

Investing just 2% of renewable energy project costs in climate resilience could help India avoid $28 billion in potential losses, a report says

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The investment of 2 per cent capital expenditure in climate resilience measures across India's planned renewable energy pipeline may cut potential losses by half, from USD 55 billion to USD 27 billion, according to a report.
 
The targeted expenditure will result in an estimated saving of USD 28 billion, equating to a 6x return on investment, it added. 
The findings point to a significant opportunity for policymakers, investors, developers, lenders and insurers to protect the renewable energy build-out as climate hazards intensify, according to the report by Zurich Kotak General Insurance and Zurich Resilience Solutions, the risk advisory division of Zurich Insurance.
 
 
The report noted that India's renewable energy expansion is accelerating, with the country emerging as the world's third-largest renewable energy capacity holder in 2026.
 
India's installed non-fossil capacity reached 283.5 GW in March, while renewable generation is growing at around 11 per cent annually, keeping the country on track towards its 2030 target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity.

Also Read

power

Why adding more solar and wind energy doesn't eliminate the need for gas

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chairing the high level clearance authority in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening

Odisha clears ₹76,612 crore investments, enters lab-grown diamond sector

green hydrogen business

Centre clears ₹22 crore aid for startups under Green Hydrogen Mission

solar panel, Solar Energy, Solar

India needs 10 GWh battery storage to curb renewable curtailment: Emberpremium

Banks

PSU banks green deposits surge to ₹3.7k cr in FY26 as RBI framework matures

 
The report covered 871 planned renewable energy generation sites across 10 states and Union territories, accounting for about 90 per cent of India's renewable energy capacity.
 
It found that nearly 90 per cent of planned renewable energy generation capacity could face high or critical climate risk exposure by 2030, with a 15-30 per cent likelihood of experiencing a major climate event.
 
The report recommended various measures, including mandatory climate risk screening during project planning, stress-testing high-risk assets, incorporating hazard-specific resilience standards in procurement, strengthening supporting infrastructure and quantifying resilience benefits to improve access to capital.

More From This Section

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a series of meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and his delegation. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

US trade deal only after competitive advantage is finalised: Piyush Goyal

capital expenditure, capex

20 states' capex utilisation slows to 5.86% in April-May FY27: CAG datapremium

US inflation

US inflation hits three-year high as consumer spending rebounds

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while addressing the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week. (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal)

FTA with UK most comprehensive agreement so far, says Piyush Goyal

Brahmos

Datanomics: India records arms trade surplus, hits record in FY26premium

Topics : renewable energy solar policy Wind energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Passport is not proof of CitizenshipStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderFIFA World Cup Today ScheduleChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance