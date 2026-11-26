The US proposal to raise tariffs on Indian goods to 25 per cent may finally push New Delhi and Washington to seal their long-pending trade deal, according to a Jefferies report.

In its latest Equity Strategy report on Wednesday, Jefferies analysts led by Abhinav Sinha said the US Trade Representative had proposed fresh Section 301 tariffs on economies after a “manufacturing overcapacity” probe.

The proposal itself allows India’s rate to fall to 17 per cent if the two sides sign a reciprocal trade agreement, which would give India a 1-3 percentage-point edge over Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Public hearings begin on January 25, 2027, and a decision is likely only after that.

The report says that pharma companies will not be affected by the tariffs, but the same thing cannot be said for chemicals,

textiles, and capital goods. These sectors could face tariffs of 17-25 per cent, the report said.

An interim pact was announced in February, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in October that it was “very, very close”. Media reports suggest the first tranche could be concluded by the end of financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

About 45 per cent of India’s $104 billion exports to the US — including pharmaceuticals, energy, and several electronics and auto component lines — sit outside the current tariff framework or are subject to sector-wise review, the report said.

Another recent report by Emkay Global said the proposed 25 per cent tariff leaves India at a disadvantage to most Asian peers, with only Vietnam, at 35 per cent, facing a higher rate. It still expects a manageable impact, since electronics, pharma, and energy are exempt and exporters are likely to frontload shipments before January.

Exports to the US are already running at $8.4 billion a month in FY27, up more than 30 per cent. The brokerage noted that exporters had shifted to other markets during the last tariff episode, and it expects textiles, gems and jewellery, and marine products to bear the brunt.

The outcome matters for foreign flows too, as Goldman Sachs, which upgraded India to “overweight” last week, estimates US reciprocal tariffs drove about $12 billion of a record $64 billion peak-to-trough foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selloff between 2024 and 2026. Since mid-October, however, India has drawn $10.8 billion in foreign inflows — the most among emerging markets — even as Taiwan and Korea saw outflows of $34.6 billion and $10.6 billion, respectively.

Emkay Global, meanwhile, called the tariff impact “manageable”, citing frontloading of exports and a current account deficit (CAD) below 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“Debt inflows could also benefit from the potential inclusion of Indian government bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index next year. Overall, we expect capital flows of around 1.3 per cent of GDP ($56 billion) in calendar year 2027,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in their report dated November 15.